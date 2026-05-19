Update: Haʻikū woman succumbs to injuries in head-on crash on Honoapiʻilani Hwy

Update: (Tuesday, May 19, 2026)

A Haʻikū woman has succumbed to injuries sustained in a head-on crash reported on May 11, 2026. Maui Police have identified the woman as 55-year-old Teresa Campisi.

Campisi was transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oʻahu for further treatment on May 11. Police say she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

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The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Campisi’s family and friends.

This was Maui County’s third traffic fatality of 2026, compared to nine at the same time last year.

Previous post: 9:18 a.m., May 11, 2026

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A 55-year-old Haʻikū woman sustained critical, life-threatening injuries as a result of a head-on motor vehicle collision on the Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) near the intersection of North Kīhei Road, Sunday night.

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The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m. on May 10, 2026.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that the gray 2015 Volkswagen Jetta the woman was driving, was traveling southbound on Honoapiʻilani Highway approaching the intersection with North Kīhei Road. The Jetta drifted left across the grass median into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a white 2016 Dodge van before colliding head-on with a gray 2022 Volkswagen Atlas.

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Police say the driver of the Jetta was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

The operator of the Atlas, a 32-year-old Wailuku man, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The operator of the Dodge van, a 42-year-old Lahaina man, reported no injuries.

The police investigation reveals that the operator of the Jetta was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Both other operators were wearing their seatbelts.

The involvement of speed, drugs, or alcohol has not yet been determined, as the investigation is ongoing.