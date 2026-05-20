Maui Weather Forecast for May 20, 2026





Photo Credit: Pamela Goguen Lynch

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 84. Northeast winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows 66 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Sunny and windy. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to 30 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 to 76 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 71. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 84. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and windy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds 10 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 to 76 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows around 68. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and windy. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 70 to 85. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Lows 59 to 73. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and windy. Highs 69 to 84. East winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Trade winds will steadily strengthen through Thursday and could produce advisory level winds by Thursday afternoon, especially over Maui County and the Big Island. Passing showers will continue to ride in with the breezy to windy trade winds through early next week, primarily during the nights and early morning hours across windward and mauka areas.

Discussion

This morning's radar and satellite imagery shows scattered showers riding in with the breezy trade winds mainly over windward and mauka areas. As we go through the day today and into tonight, trade winds will steadily strengthen and a drier air mass will move over the state. With the drier air mass in place by Thursday, showers will remain on the lighter side, but we should continue to see scattered showers over windward and mauka areas.

As the drier air mass moves in on Thursday, the inversion will lower and strengthen, which will result in some gusty winds over and lee side of terrain. Winds are expected to reach advisory thresholds on Thursday for the windier areas around Maui County and the Big Island, where gusts of up to 50 mph will be possible. For Oahu, wind gusts should be slightly weaker but gusts of at least 40 mph should be expected for areas downwind of terrain by late Thursday.

For the weekend, windy conditions will likely continue through Saturday. Trade winds could drop a notch on Sunday, but nonetheless breezy to strong trades will likely continue through early next week. Passing showers will continue to ride in with the strong trades from time to time and will mainly be focused over windward and mauka areas.

Aviation

Fresh to strong trade winds will be in place today through Friday. Showers will mostly affect windward and mountain areas as well as the night time and early morning hours as a band of moisture fills in this morning. Drier air is expected to fill in later today into tonight, limiting showers. Brief MVFR conditions are expected in the showers, but otherwise VFR conditions will prevail.

AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration is in place for Kauai due to the clouds and showers. This AIRMET will likely be canceled later today as drier air moves in. AIRMET Tango is in place due to strengthening trade winds and will likely remain in place through the day.

Marine

The high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will strengthen over the next few days into the strong to gale range from Thursday into early Friday morning. A Gale Watch was issued for the Alenuihaha and Pailolo Channels. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect and will expand to all island waters by Thursday. Expect SCA to continue into the first half of next week.

Small, short to medium period north-northwest (330 degree) swell energy will decline through Thursday. The next small north- northwest (330 degree) swell will move into the Hawaii region on Saturday increasing surf heights along north and west facing shores through the weekend.

A series of small, long period south swell energy supports near- average surf along south facing shores over the next seven days. Meanwhile, strengthening trades maintain elevated surf along east facing shores into next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Friday for Kauai Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maalaea Bay, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel.

Gale Watch from Thursday morning through late Thursday night for Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel.

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