Gov. Green signs bills to strengthen and protect essential public services

Gov. Josh Green. File PC: Wendy Osher (4.17.26)

Gov. Josh Green signed four measures into law today to strengthen public services, support working families and improve government operations across Hawaiʻi. Together, he said, these bills reflect the state’s commitment to responsive governance and prioritizing the well-being of local communities.



“These key pieces of legislation uplift the people who keep Hawaiʻi strong and will help to ensure our communities have access to essential services and opportunities,” said Governor Green. “From protecting food assistance and healthcare access to ensuring hard-working middle-class residents keep more of their income in their pockets, these new laws will stabilize quality of life across the state. I appreciate the collaboration of lawmakers, advocates and community partners who helped advance these important initiatives.”



SB3125: RELATING TO INCOME TAX

Senate Bill 3125 (Act 24) strengthens Hawaiʻi’s long-term fiscal outlook by making targeted changes to the state’s tax structure in response to a projected revenue shortfall, driven in part by recent federal actions that are expected to reduce state revenues by nearly $3 billion. The law preserves a vast majority of income tax relief from Act 46, Session Laws of Hawai‘i 2024, for low- and middle-income households, while revising certain future tax bracket and rate adjustments and repealing or sunsetting selected tax credits. By taking a measured approach, the law protects essential public services such as SNAP and healthcare, while continuing to support working families facing rising costs for housing, food, utilities and other necessities.



“This law reflects a balanced and responsible approach to safeguarding Hawaiʻi’s financial future,” said Governor Green. “It preserves meaningful tax relief for working families while ensuring we have the resources to protect essential services that our residents depend on every day. I’m grateful to the Legislature for taking this measured approach to strengthen our fiscal foundation, while continuing to support local families during a time of economic uncertainty.”



The Governor is working with the private sector to bring additional investments in the very near future to support the renewable energy industry. He is also actively working with the Legislature to sustain larger-scale renewable energy tax credits for 2026, which may require expedited legislation in 2027.



HB2310: MAKING AN EMERGENCY APPROPRIATION TO THE DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

House Bill 2310 (Act 21) maintains emergency food assistance and healthcare services for Hawaiʻi residents by providing an emergency appropriation to the Department of Human Services. It allows the department to restore general funds that were redirected for emergency SNAP assistance during the 2025 federal government shutdown and supports continued health insurance coverage for individuals affected by changes to federal coverage. This measure ensures continuity of essential public assistance programs and fulfillment of existing program obligations.



HB1696: RELATING TO COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSES

House Bill 1696 (Act 22) expands workforce opportunities and addresses commercial driver shortages in Hawaiʻi by amending qualifications for intrastate commercial driving. It lowers the minimum age from 19 to 18 and establishes safeguards for commercial motor vehicle drivers by requiring drivers under 21 to participate in a registered apprenticeship or structured employer training program that meets specified requirements.



SB3102: RELATING TO PORT PILOTAGE

Senate Bill 3102 (Act 23) improves oversight and facilitation of Hawaiʻi’s port pilotage system, by including the Department of Transportation in advising the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs on port pilot licensure standards, requirements and qualifications. This law helps streamline regulatory responsibilities and modernize port pilotage administration in Hawaiʻi.