HTA launches search for new president and chief executive officer

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has launched its search for the leader who will guide the state’s tourism industry into a new era. The organization is now seeking applications for the position of president and chief executive officer of HTA.

Earlier this month, the Hawai‘i Lodging and Tourism Association announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mufi Hannemann, will be retiring from his role following years of dedicated service to the organization and Hawai‘i’s visitor industry. A timeline for Hannemann’s retirement is currently being finalized.

Mufi Hannemann

Established by the Hawai‘i State Legislature in 1998, HTA is the state agency responsible for strategically managing tourism for the Hawaiian Islands. It plays a critical role in Hawai‘i’s visitor industry, which remains the state’s largest private-sector economic driver and supports jobs, small businesses and communities across the state. As the state agency responsible for tourism management, HTA works to strengthen Hawai‘i’s economy while balancing community priorities, cultural values and stewardship of natural resources. Its responsibilities include brand marketing, statewide destination management, visitor experience development and oversight of the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

“This is an important leadership moment for Hawai‘i’s visitor industry and for our state,” said James Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. “The next president and CEO of HTA will help guide how tourism supports our economy, our communities and our long-term future. We are looking for a thoughtful, collaborative leader who understands Hawai‘i and can build strong relationships across government, industry and our island communities.”

The president and CEO serves as HTA’s chief executive and is responsible for carrying out the policies and directives of the HTA Advisory Board, the Governor and DBEDT. The position oversees all agency operations, including strategic planning, destination brand marketing and management, visitor experience development, community engagement, fiscal management, contract oversight and organizational leadership.

The ideal candidate will have executive-level leadership experience in tourism, destination management, economic development or a related field, along with experience working with government agencies, boards or legislative bodies. Candidates should demonstrate strong communication and relationship-building skills, operational and fiscal management experience and an understanding of Hawai‘i’s unique cultural and community landscape.

The application deadline is Friday, June 26, 2026.

Applications should be emailed to hr@gohta.net.

For more information and a detailed job description, visit hawaiitourismauthority.org/who-we-are/careers