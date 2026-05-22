FEMA approves $1.3 million to help communities recover from recent disasters

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency building at Leahi (Diamond Head). Courtesy photo.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the approval of more than $1.3 million in post-disaster funding for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program projects in American Samoa, Havasupai Tribe, Northern Mariana Islands and Hawaiʻi.

These programs empower states, local communities, tribes and territories to recover to rebuild more resilient, safer communities and protect infrastructure from future events. With this funding, President Donald J. Trump is keeping his promise to reform federal disaster support and ensure that taxpayer money is spent only on projects that deliver safety and security to the American people.

The funding approved includes $1.1 million under FEMA’s Public Assistance program awarded to Hawaiʻi, the Havasupai Tribe, and American Samoa.

FEMA disburses this money to states, tribes and territories because they are best positioned to know how these funds will be most effectively spent. The funded projects include repairs to critical infrastructure, restoration of public buildings, road repairs and reimbursement for costs incurred to ensure public health and safety after a disaster.

Examples of projects reimbursed through Public Assistance funding include:

More than $500,000 to the Havasupai Tribe to repair tribal parks, public utilities, and other facilities damaged by flooding in October 2024.

to the Havasupai Tribe to repair tribal parks, public utilities, and other facilities damaged by flooding in October 2024. Nearly $325,000 to American Samoa to reimburse the LBJ Tropical Medical Center for health care facility costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

to American Samoa to reimburse the LBJ Tropical Medical Center for health care facility costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. More than $191,000 to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency for costs associated with preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, FEMA is awarding more than $197,000 for a hazard mitigation project in the Northern Mariana Islands. This money, administered through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will fund generators and emergency power at the American Red Cross Building. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program empowers state, local and territory governments as well as Tribal Nations take proactive mitigation measures such as acquiring hazard-prone homes and businesses, adopting and enforcing building codes and standards, protecting against floods through elevations and drainage improvement projects, building safe rooms and upgrading utilities and infrastructure.

FEMA coordinates directly with states and territories on all hazard mitigation projects. This aligns with FEMA’s principles of ensuring that disaster recovery and mitigation is state-led and federally supported.

These projects are the latest examples of billions of dollars in disaster recovery provided by FEMA to support state and local communities as they work to rebuild from recent natural disasters.

FEMA continues its renewed commitment to help communities recover from disasters like hurricanes, severe storms, tornadoes and wildfires while making them more resilient from future disasters.