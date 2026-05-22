MHLA awards $54,343 in scholarships and training programs to Maui students

Baldwin High AOHT Class Trip in New York 2026. PC: Maui Hotel and Lodging Association

For nearly a decade, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has assisted local students through scholarships and training programs. This year, a total of $54,343 in workforce training programs and visitor industry scholarships have been awarded to Maui-based students.

Workforce training programs included a learning-trip to New York for students enrolled in Baldwin High’s Academy of Hospitality & Tourism classes, ClimbHi Service Excellence Certificates for 17 students on Molokaʻi, and UH Maui Foundation’s study abroad programs.

UH Maui Recipients, UH Maui Staff and MHLA Staff. PC: Maui Hotel and Lodging Association

Annual scholarships are awarded to students enrolled in several visitor industry programs: the Academy of Hospitality & Tourism (AOHT) Programs at local high schools, UH Maui College Hospitality & Tourism and Culinary Arts Programs, and the MHLA Family Member Program.

Two students benefitted from the AOHT Scholarship Program, each receiving a $2,000 scholarship, and were recognized for academic excellence as they pursue career paths within the visitor industry:

Zoee Toda of Baldwin High

Maui High’s Lexi Euden

Maui High Scholarship Recipients with MHLA Executive Director, John Pele and GM of the Maui Bay Villas, Hilton Grand Vacations, William Bethel. PC: Maui Hotel and Lodging Association

Nine students enrolled in the UH Maui College Hospitality & Tourism and Culinary Arts Programs received a $2,000 scholarship:

Yoo Joo Bonnes

Stephanie Leanao

Kiana Academia

Denia Sabas

Stephanie Blanza

Kulamanu Grindling

Christine Joy Ramos

Jaenna Melchor

Dawn Day

Public recognition of these exceptional performances will take place during the Legacy Breakfast at the Maui Ag Fest on May 30.

Throughout the month of May, 21 students were presented scholarships valued at $500 to $3,500 from MHLA’s Member Scholarship Program. These scholarships are awarded to families of MHLA members based on a matrix of application answers, personal statements, resumes, letters of recommendation, academics, and extra-curricular activities.

First time recipients, including graduating students of Maui High, Lahainaluna, Seabury Hall, and Kamehameha Schools were:

Elisha Mae Rabanes

Gianna Bulusan

Jasmyn Yun

Dominic Rabang

Trinity Guiza

Ashton Garzon

Nanea Bonacorsi

Diosdado Canaveral III

Geila Guzman

Judy Marie Dela Cruz

Additionally, as they continue their post-secondary education, alumni recipients of awards include:

Allen Elaydo

Jacelyn Yun

Kaitlin Kitagawa

Manoa Ralar

Mekayla Bandy

Kailani Ibanez

Kaysa Ong

Kielyn Guzman

Brianna Domingo

Sawyer Dunning

Staysia Haleakala

Kamehameha Scholarship Recipients with MHLA Deputy Director, Naomi Cooper and VP & Region Manager of First Hawaiian Bank, Maile Wong. PC: Maui Hotel and Lodging Association

MHLA applauds the following members for their generous donations that make these scholarships possible: Kaanapali Ocean Resort Foundation and Enterprise Rent-a-Car and MHLA’s sponsors of the annual “Excellence in Education Golf Tournament” including: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Wailea Golf Club, AMP Restaurants, Maui Brewing Company, Waste Pro Hawaii, Hawaiian & Alaska Airlines, Back of House Concepts, Premier Restoration, Swinerton Builders, First Hawaiian Bank, Sustainable Island Products, Sentry PGA Tour, Westin Resort & Spa, Harmer Communications, Hyatt Regency, Pacific Panel Cleaners, Fairmont Kea Lani, Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club, Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, Koa Maintenance, and Maui Resort Rentals.

The public is invited to contribute to the visitor industry workforce through the many MHLA programs and to sign up for the next Excellence in Education Golf Tournament taking place on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. All proceeds will benefit the 2027 generation of Maui hospitality leaders.