Vegetation fire NW of Ōmaʻopio Road and Kula Hwy in Kula

Maps courtesy Genasys Protect (as of 7 p.m.) Zones MAU-2980 and MAU-2985 have since returned to normal status as of 7:57 p.m. Zone MAU-3030-B returned to normal status as of 9:07 p.m.

Update: 9:07 p.m., May 22, 2026

All areas that were previously under advisories due to a brush fire in Kula, have since returned to normal status. The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2026, northwest of Ōmaʻopio Road and Kula Highway. Emergency crews utilized at least one air asset to respond to the blaze. Further details are pending release.

Previous post:

A brush fire was reported at 5:37 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2026, northwest of Ōmaʻopio Road and Kula Highway. Area residents say at least one helicopter was observed conducting water drops in the area before nightfall. Currently, there are no evacuation orders in place. Smoke impacts may be present. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. Zones are visible on the Watch Duty map and the Genasys Protect Evacuation Map.