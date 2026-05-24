Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister Summit strengthens partnerships, sets new collaborative priorities

Okayama Precture Sigining. 2026 Hawaiʻi–Japan Sister Summit. PC: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawai‘i

The 2026 Hawaiʻi–Japan Sister Summit concluded yesterday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach Resort, bringing together more than 350 participants – including nearly 30 governors, vice governors and mayors – from Hawaiʻi and Japan – for dialogue, cultural exchange and policy collaboration.

The summit, themed “Creating Our Future,” convened state and county officials, sister prefecture and sister city representatives and experts in economic development, culture, health, security and resilience. Building on the inaugural 2023 gathering, this year’s summit focused on transforming long-standing sister relationships into actionable initiatives supporting economic opportunity, shared resilience and deeper cross-cultural engagement.

“Japan remains one of Hawaiʻi’s most important global partners and the summit allowed us to advance practical areas of collaboration for the years ahead,” said James Kunane Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). “From economic development to resilience, education and student exchange, these discussions help shape long-term value for both Hawaiʻi and Japan.”

2026 Hawaiʻi–Japan Sister Summit. PC: Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, State of Hawai‘i

Reyna Kaneko, president of the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi (JASH), emphasized the importance of these connections. “Our sister ties foster trust and mutual understanding and this summit helps turn those relationships into meaningful action,” she said.

The program opened with a keynote from New York-based Japan Society President and CEO Joshua W. Walker, Ph.D., who outlined the strategic, economic and cultural importance of the Hawaiʻi–Japan relationship. Breakout sessions covered topics including One Health, sustainability, Hawaiʻi–Japan economic impacts, disaster preparedness, sports diplomacy and emerging creative and pop culture industries.

Speakers included Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green, Fukuoka Governor Seitaro Hattori and senior representatives from Japan Airlines, the American Red Cross and the National Institute for Defense Studies, along with leaders in the sports, gaming and creative sectors.

An invitation-only Hawaiʻi–Japan Economic Policy Forum convened today at the East-West Center, focusing on trade, investment and the role of government and sister relationships in strengthening long-term economic partnership.