Mayor Richard Bissen bringing Holomua Kākou back to Molokaʻi, other rural communities

Mayor Richard Bissen is bringing Holomua Kākou back to Molokaʻi on Monday, June 29, and Tuesday, June 30, 2026, as part of his ongoing effort to take County government directly to Maui County’s rural communities.

“Holomua Kākou is about ensuring every community — no matter how rural or remote — has meaningful access to County services, information and the people responsible for serving them,” Bissen said. “This effort reflects our commitment to meeting residents where they are and listening to what matters most to them.”

Bissen will host a community talk story from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Kaunakakai Elementary School Cafeteria, 30 Ailoa St., Kaunakakai.

As part of the “Mayor Bissen and Team in Your Town” initiative, staff from the Office of the Mayor will be available to answer questions and provide assistance to residents from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Mitchell Paʻuole Community Center meeting room, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai.

Molokaʻi residents are welcome to submit topics and questions ahead of the community talk story via email to public.affairs@mauicounty.gov . Those attending the meeting that evening also can ask questions in person.

Other Holomua Kākou events are scheduled for Hāna in July and Lānaʻi in August.

The “Mayor Bissen and Team in Your Town” initiative, including Holomua Kakou events, started in early 2023. For more information, email County of Maui Public Affairs Office at public.affairs@mauicounty.gov .