Hawai‘i State Department of Health calls attention to vaping’s impact on mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Hawai‘i State Department of Health is highlighting the growing connection between nicotine use and mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, and lowered self-confidence, noting that nicotine use can contribute to or intensify these symptoms over time.

Emerging research and statewide data reveal just how closely nicotine use, especially through vaping, is tied to mental health challenges:

Nicotine Use in Hawai‘i : Eight out of 10 teens and young adults (ages 15–24) in Hawai’i who have used e‐cigarettes said they started vaping because they thought it would decrease stress, anxiety, or depression.

: Eight out of 10 teens and young adults (ages 15–24) in Hawai’i who have used e‐cigarettes said they started vaping because they thought it would decrease stress, anxiety, or depression. Impact on well-being : Vaping can become tied to routine and social connections, often leading to withdrawal symptoms, including anxiety, or lower self-confidence.

: Vaping can become tied to routine and social connections, often leading to withdrawal symptoms, including anxiety, or lower self-confidence. Benefits of quitting: 90% of those who quit reported feeling less stressed, anxious, or depressed, and many also felt a stronger sense of mental well-being and experienced more meaningful connections with others after quitting.

One Hawaiʻi resident in recovery shared that nicotine use was once a constant part of daily life, often tied to stress, anxiety, and isolation. “My days revolved around that ritual. Over time, it contributed to feelings of disconnection and made it harder to fully engage with responsibilities and relationships. However, since quitting and entering a long-term treatment program, they’ve experienced greater clarity and stability; I am no longer running from my life—I’m actively participating in it.”

Angela, a Hawaiʻi resident in recovery, described the impact of nicotine use, saying, “After five months of smoking, it was difficult for me to breathe while laying on my back, I was unable to go upstairs without having to catch my breath and overall I felt bad. Quitting was very challenging for me – I was on edge and felt like crying almost every day until I got the nicotine replacement therapy,” crediting Habilitat’s Health and Wellness program with helping her become and stay tobacco-free.

To shed light on the financial and emotional toll of nicotine, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health launched its Unsubscribe and Next Move campaigns, which addresses vaping among young adults and teens by reframing the conversation around cost, control, and independence whil connecting audiences to free, local support to quit.

This year the Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline celebrates 20 years providing free, confidential, and convenient phone and online services to help individuals quit tobacco and vaping.

For support in quitting, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit hawaiiquitline.org.

For Hawai‘i teens that would like to quit smoking or vaping, the Hawai‘i Tobacco Quitline also offers “My Life, My Quit,” a free and confidential program with trained coaches to help youth up to 17 years old quit smoking or vaping. Teens can sign up by visiting mylifemyquit.com or can download the My Life, My Quit app (scan QR code). Teens, parents, guardians, and health care providers can also visit mylifemyquit.com for more information.