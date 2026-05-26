Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation awards five scholarships

This year’s recipients are: (L to R) Elau Luʻukia Hoopai-Waikoloa of Hāna High School; Arieana-Akira Quintua-Hanaoka of Moloka‘i High School; Madison Kelley of Seabury Hall; Kayden Volner of Seabury Hall; and Jorden Carbonell (not pictured) of Baldwin High School.

Five Maui County high school seniors have been awarded $1,000 each by the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program. Now in its 22nd consecutive year, the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program provides academic scholarships to local high school seniors who will attend an accredited four-year college or university. To date, the program has awarded more than $86,000 in scholarships to Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i students who have displayed a passion for returning to Maui County after college to contribute to the community.

This year’s recipients are Jorden Carbonell of Baldwin High School, Arieana-Akira Quintua-Hanaoka of Moloka‘i High School, Madison Kelley of Seabury Hall, Elau Luʻukia Hoopai-Waikoloa of Hāna High School, and Kayden Volner of Seabury Hall.

Volner will be studying civil engineering at Oregon State University this fall. “It is a true honor to be selected as a recipient of the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship,” he said. “I am deeply grateful for this recognition and for the support it provides as I continue my educational journey. This scholarship motivates me to keep working toward my goal of pursuing a degree in civil engineering and building a career where I can help improve and strengthen my community.”

Kelley will be attending Santa Clara University, where she plans to study public health science. “I’m really excited for this next step and all the opportunities that come with it,” she said. “This scholarship makes me feel more confident about my future, and I’m looking forward to growing and seeing where this path takes me.”

Hoopai-Waikoloa will begin pursuing a degree in business management at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa this fall. “I would like to say a huge mahalo to Josh and Souk Jerman for their generosity and for believing in students like me,” he said. “It really means a lot to know that there are people who are willing to invest in our futures and support our education. Their scholarship is making a difference, not just financially, but also in giving me opportunity and encouragement as I move forward. I hope to one day be able to give back in a similar way and support others the way they’ve supported me.”

For more information about the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program, visit http://jermanfoundation.org.