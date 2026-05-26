Maui Weather Forecast for May 26, 2026





Photo Credit: Brittney Cruz

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 65 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 84. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68 to 74 near the shore to 46 to 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68 to 74 near the shore to 46 to 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 69 to 85. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 58 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 68 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A high pressure ridge north of the state will dominate our weather pattern through the week. A upper level low west of the islands will move towards the islands, and could enhance showers this weekend.

Short term update

No changes to the forecast this morning, with the forecast looking to be on track. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue with showers being carried in on the trades, mainly impacting windward slopes of the islands. The Big Island leeward slopes should see some shower developing during the afternoon and evening hours.

Prev discussion

Issued at 359 AM HST Tue May 26 2026 Hawaiian Island weather will remain very summerlike the next several days with certain days experiencing thicker cloud cover and slightly higher rainfall. Synoptically, there hasn't been much change the past couple of days. Today's weather will be very similar to recent days. That of breezy trades and infrequent passing upslope windward trade belt showers that, if more organized, may pass over the ridge tops and reach leeward areas. Partly to mostly overcast skies over most windward sites today, mostly sunny or clear over leeward. Afternoon temperatures will top out near 80 F where the clouds are thickest, middle 80s over sunny interior leeward spots. Overnights will cool into the lower to mid 70s where most live. The highest rainfall will be confined to east-facing terrain.

Near or sub-inch pwat morning soundings, low to mid 60 F surface observations and water vapor satellite all support the fact that the resident air mass is still on the dry side. While there will be lobes of higher moisture traveling through upon breezy trades from the east as clustered warm clouds line up east northeast of the island chain, most of the day will remain dry with little to no rain accumulation. The general moisture characteristics of eastern air moving through will remain unchanged…it will be those areas of higher moisture marching through that dictate the haves and have nots in terms of any wetting rain. While trade- facing slopes and upper terrain will pick up the highest daily accumulations, there will be random spots that may pick up a quick tenth or so, especially of those spots experiencing a mostly sunny, very warm start to their day. It will not feel as muggy in non-wind protected areas as winds remain breezy through tomorrow…speeds gradually fall off later this week.

A weak upper low east of the state will move away today as a new low to the west advances to just west of Kauai by Friday morning. This low will pass overhead Friday into Saturday and assist in destabilizing the atmosphere just enough, in tandem with a band of slightly higher mid level moisture passing by from the northeast, to garner a mention of more inclement weather from late Thursday through Saturday. A transitory period early next week as upper riding makes an unimpressive attempt at building in from the west. This will leave the region under a relatively stable, dry last couple days of May. June arrives with more sun, less clouds/rain under weaker trades as a new surface high takes up residence northwest of the islands.

Aviation

Breezy trades continue through the period delivering periods of low clouds and showers windward and mauka. A band of showers will advance over portions of Windward Maui, Molokai, and Oahu this morning into this afternoon bringing periods of MVFR to those locales. A corresponding AIRMET is in effect. Otherwise, expect the typical nocturnal maximum in shower coverage prevailing VFR leeward.

AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration remains in effect for N thru E sections of Oahu thru Maui.

AIRMET Tango for low-level lee turb remains in effect.

Marine

Issued at 359 AM HST Tue May 26 2026 Fresh to strong east-northeasterly trades will persist through midweek as a strong surface ridge remains north of the state. This will allow the Small Craft Advisory to continue across most Hawaiian coastal waters through midweek. Expect a gradual downward trend through the second half of the week and especially by the weekend as a weakness in the ridge develops due to a front passing far to the north.

A fresh long-period south swell arrives today which will slowly build surf to near the seasonal average through Wednesday before easing Thursday. A more significant long-period south-southwest swell is expected by the weekend due to a storm-force low that passed southeast of New Zealand over the weekend. Satellite data showed a large fetch of 40 to 50 kt winds generating seas of 35 to just over 40 ft, focused toward, or just east of Hawaii along the 190-degree directional band. Expect surf to begin building locally Friday with 20+ second forerunners, then potentially peak around advisory level over the weekend.

Surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores will trend up once again today, peaking at small to moderate levels on Wednesday, before lowering Thursday and continuing to fade through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through midweek, then gradually lower later in the week as the trades ease.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Kauai Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel.

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