Summer fun at Wailuku First Friday, June 5

Kuikawa (left) and Gregory Juan (right). PC: courtesy

Kick-off summer at Wailuku First Friday on Market Street on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 6–9 p.m. This free, family-friendly community event will feature Maui-made shopping, food, and live local entertainment in the heart of historic Wailuku Town.

Market Street Stage Entertainment

6 – 7:30 p.m. — Gregory Juan : Juan was the 2016 Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest Champion. He will headline the evening with his award-winning Hawaiian music. His 2024 debut solo album, “Kauluwehi,” released under Kahikina Productions, earned him his fifth Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award, including Hawaiian EP of the Year. Juan also received a Grammy Award nomination in 2021. His newest project, “Hiʻilei,” released May 8 on all digital platorms, features the song “Pua Meliʻe,” which is currently on the ballot for the 2026 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards Hawaiian Music Video of the Year.

: Juan was the 2016 Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest Champion. He will headline the evening with his award-winning Hawaiian music. His 2024 debut solo album, “Kauluwehi,” released under Kahikina Productions, earned him his fifth Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award, including Hawaiian EP of the Year. Juan also received a Grammy Award nomination in 2021. His newest project, “Hiʻilei,” released May 8 on all digital platorms, features the song “Pua Meliʻe,” which is currently on the ballot for the 2026 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards Hawaiian Music Video of the Year. 7:45 – 9 p.m. — Kuikawa: Popular local group Kuikawa takes the stage as they celebrate their 10th anniversary year with an evening of island music and entertainment.

Wailuku Garage

Enjoy the sounds of DJ Z spinning favorite hits while exploring local vendors at the Wailuku Garage. Support local by shopping, eating, and celebrating Maui’s small businesses and artisans.

Parking & Road Closures

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. at the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage, with access via Church Street between Vineyard and Main Streets. Market Street will close to vehicle traffic at 5:30 p.m. Vehicles remaining on Market Street after closure will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense

Wailuku First Friday continues its tradition as a vibrant, community-centered event where residents and visitors gather to support local businesses, enjoy live music, and experience the charm of Wailuku Town.

Event sponsor include: the County of Maui, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council, and KPOA 93.5 FM.

For updates and more information, visit: www.wailukufirstfriday.com

