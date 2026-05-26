Maui News

Two men hospitalized following small plane crash in waters off Kalaupapa, Molokaʻi

By Wendy Osher
 May 26, 2026, 5:04 AM HST
* Updated May 26, 5:42 AM
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Two men were aboard a single-engine plane that went down approximately two miles west of Kalaupapa Airport on Molokaʻi, Monday morning.  Fire officials say the men were able to exit the single engine plane and make their way to shore on their own. 

They were transported aboard Air 50 with Rescue 10 personnel from National Park facilities at Kalaupapa to the Kalaupapa lookout, where they were check out by EMS and transported to Molokaʻi General Hospital for further evaluation. 

Fire officials say both men are residents of Oʻahu. The extent of their injuries is unknown and the cause of the crash is under investigation. 

The incident was reported at 11:43 a.m. on May 25, 2026, and emergency response concluded at 12:50 p.m.

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 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
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