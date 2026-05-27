Community invited to shape Maui’s energy future at free public conference

The People’s Energy Conference brings together residents, local experts, and advocates for an evening of dialogue on affordable, resilient energy solutions

Maui residents are invited to take an active role in determining the future of the island’s energy system at the People’s Energy Conference, a free, community-centered gathering taking place on Thursday, May 28, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. HST at 1727 Wili Pa Loop, Suite B, in Wailuku. The event will also be livestreamed for those who wish to participate online. Zoom link here.

The conference poses a question that touches every household and business on the island: what does a safer, more affordable, and resilient energy future for Maui look like — and how do we get there, together? Rather than presenting a predetermined agenda, organizers are creating a space where community voices drive the conversation.

“Your energy. Your voice. Our future.”

The evening will feature a panel discussion with local energy experts, facilitated community conversations, and dedicated time for attendees to ask questions and share their own perspectives. Whether participants are longtime advocates for energy justice or curious newcomers just beginning to explore the topic, all are welcome and all voices will be valued.

Organizers emphasize that meaningful change requires broad participation — from community members across all backgrounds, neighborhoods, and levels of familiarity with energy policy. This conference is designed as a starting point for ongoing, collaborative problem-solving rooted in the real needs of Maui’s people.

Event details:

Thursday, May 28, 2026 · 6 – 9 p.m. HST

1727 Wili Pa Loop, Suite B, Wailuku, Maui, HI

Also available online via livestream

Free admission — open to all community members

RSVPs encouraged — let organizers know you’re coming RSVP here.