Lahaina ‘Detox & Wellness Workshop’ to support community healing after wildfires, June 6

A Detox and Wellness Workshop aimed at supporting recovery after the Lahaina wildfires will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. registration opens at 9:30 a.m. at the Lahaina Jodo Mission at 12 Ala Moana Street.

This educational session will explore ways to support overall wellness and recovery following urban fires, including learning about potential environmental exposures, understanding how stress can impact the body, and sharing practical tools that support the body’s natural detoxification processes and nervous system regulation.

Designed with a welcoming and community-centered approach, the event aims to provide accessible, grounded support for Lahaina residents through education, connection, and simple daily practices that promote long-term well-being.

The Detox & Wellness Workshop will bring together local practitioners to share information and hands-on care focused on environmental health, stress recovery, and overall well-being.

The workshop will be led by:

Stephanie Dent, nurse practitioner with Ola Loa Family Practice

Kayo Malik, acupuncturist and herbalist specializing in traditional Chinese medicine

The program includes:

A short talk on health and environmental exposure, including heavy metals

Practical wellness and detox approaches

Mini community acupuncture sessions

Breathwork, meditation, and tea-based relaxation practices

“This is about coming together as a community and offering simple, supportive tools for healing—physically and emotionally,” organizers said. The workshop is supported by a grant from the Imua Maui Community Healing Initiative, helping expand access to community-based health resources. This workshop marks Lahaina Jodo Mission’s first event in an ongoing Wellness Series, with additional seasonal workshops planned for August and October 2026 (tentative).

For this first workshop, Malik will focus on seasonal liver detoxification based on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) principles, aligning with springtime practices that support overall health and balance. Dent will help participants have the option to complete urine heavy metal testing to gain insight into current exposures—results can be shared with your primary care provider (or schedule a separate appointment with Dr. Stephanie) for personalized guidance.

Lunch will be provided by Hua Momona Farms and Lahaina Jodo Mission.

Event Details/Contact

Location: Lahaina Jodo Mission (12 Ala Moans Street)

Date/Time: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Registration at 9:30 a.m.)

RSVP: Google form https://forms.gle/QMNLMdEgFGYoDd1Y8 or email lahainajodomission@gmail.com *Space is limited