Maui Surf Forecast for May 27, 2026

Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:16 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 11:29 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:14 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long-period northwest swell will peak this morning for Kauai and Oahu, and later this afternoon and tonight for Maui and the Big Island as it moves down the island chain. North and west facing shores will see moderate surf at the peak before gradually subsiding into the weekend.

A medium-period south swell will continue to bring small surf to south facing shores through Thursday. A more significant long-period south swell is expected to begin filling in Thursday night and will likely bring above-advisory-level surf to south-facing shores through the weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through Thursday, then gradually lower Friday into the weekend as trade winds ease.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.