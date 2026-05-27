Maui Surf Forecast for May 28, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:16 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 11:29 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:14 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, long-period northwest swell is peaking as it fills in down the island chain this afternoon. North- and west-facing shores are experiencing near- to above-seasonal-average surf that will hold through the evening before gradually subsiding into the weekend.

A series of medium-period south swells will continue to bring small surf to south-facing shores through Thursday. A more significant long-period south swell is expected to begin filling in Thursday night and will likely bring above-advisory-level surf to south-facing shores through the weekend. Elevated surf along south- facing shores will likely continue into the first week of June.

Rough surf along east-facing shores will gradually lower Thursday through the weekend as trade winds ease.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.