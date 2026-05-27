Maui Surf Forecast for May 28, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, long-period northwest swell is peaking as it fills in down the island chain this afternoon. North- and west-facing shores are experiencing near- to above-seasonal-average surf that will hold through the evening before gradually subsiding into the weekend.
A series of medium-period south swells will continue to bring small surf to south-facing shores through Thursday. A more significant long-period south swell is expected to begin filling in Thursday night and will likely bring above-advisory-level surf to south-facing shores through the weekend. Elevated surf along south- facing shores will likely continue into the first week of June.
Rough surf along east-facing shores will gradually lower Thursday through the weekend as trade winds ease.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com