Maui Weather Forecast for May 28, 2026





Photo Credit: Leosan Miguel

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 64 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 67 to 72 near the shore to around 47 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 43 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 67 to 72 near the shore to around 47 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 68 to 85. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 56 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 69 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy trades become moderate late this week through the weekend. Scattered showers focus windward and mauka into next week.

Short term update

High stability firmly entrenched over the state. Breezy trades are delivering showers to windward and mauka sections of the islands this morning beneath the resident 8kft trade inversion. No change in the large scale pattern is anticipated for the next several days as the islands reside under or equatorward of the subtropical jet placing the region beneath a broad swath of large scale subsidence in maintenance of existing stability. Sensible weather will be largely modulated by periodic fluctuations in the trades which will weaken in concert with periodic height falls across the Central/North Pacific. The first such instance will be a gradual weakening of trades during the latter half of this week in response to a rapidly weakening 1040mb high migrating toward 35N and weakening considerably as it does so. It is certainly plausible that trades are briefly lost altogether early next week setting the stage for a period of land/sea breezes. Given the high stability environment in place, would expect little in the way of interior showers should that pattern develop. Otherwise, scattered showers will focus windward and mauka for the balance of the forecast period.

Prev discussion

Issued at 330 AM HST Wed May 27 2026 Not much fanfare weatherwise for us here in paradise the next several days. Troughing ahead of a weak low in the vicinity of the western half of the Hawaiian archipelago will move over us Friday and transform into a open wave this weekend on its northeastern trek. The mid to upper level low in itself will hardly leave a mark upon its passage over the state Friday. The leading trough ahead of it will be what will increase moisture from current below normal values to near normal levels tomorrow (Thursday). This will moisten a slightly deeper boundary layer over the next few days; from near 8k ft inversion bases today to around 9k ft in depth tomorrow. This subtle uptick in moisture may be enough to thicken up clouds and increase areal shower coverage from early tomorrow morning through Friday morning. This leading trough will disrupt the strong pressure gradient back from the large broad 1038 mb surface high paralleling 40N across the eastern two thirds of the central Pacific. The result will be weakening trades beginning today with this downward trend occurring through the remainder of the week. The highest Thursday and Friday (24 to 36 hour) QPF will likely be between a half an inch to an inch along better windward exposures and within higher terrain.

Less cloudy and even drier weather will prevail this weekend as the weak trough exits stage right. General troughiness over the North Pacific will dominant island weather going into the month of June. Typical wet windward exposures and slopes will still pick up their seasonal daily rainfall with higher amounts occurring overnight. Drier air by early June standards will filter in from the north. Trades will be lighter due to a weaker pressure gradient as northern surface troughing splits the high cells well north of the area. While winds will be lighter, they should still stay up enough to help mix out lower level afternoon humidity. Other than the diurnal trend of overnight windward-focused trade showers, the last couple of days of May and the first week of June will fall in line with dry season climatology.

Aviation

Breezy trade winds will continue with a chance of windward showers through tonight. Brief mountain obscurations will be possible along the windward slopes.

AIRMET Tango is posted for leeward moderate turbulance below 8000 feet.

Marine

Issued at 330 AM HST Wed May 27 2026 A surface ridge north of the state will maintain breezy to strong trade winds across the Hawaiian coastal waters through at least tonight before a weakness develops in the ridge, allowing trade wind speeds to ease slightly during the latter part of the week into the weekend. The Small Craft Advisory (SCA), which currently encompasses all Hawaiian coastal waters remains in effect through tonight, then will likely be scaled back in area later in the week to the typically windier waters around the Big Island and Maui County. A more significant weakening of the trade winds is likely this weekend into early next week as a large North Pacific low pressure system far north of the islands breaks the ridge down even further.

Offshore buoy observations suggest that a small, long-period northwest swell will peak this morning for Kauai and Oahu, and later this afternoon/tonight for Maui and the Big Island as it moves down the island chain. North and west facing shores will see moderate surf at the peak before gradually subsiding into the weekend.

A medium-period south swell will continue to bring small surf to south facing shores through Thursday. A more significant long-period south swell is expected to begin filling in Thursday night and will likely bring above-advisory-level surf to south-facing shores through the weekend. This swell originated from a storm-force low that passed south and east of New Zealand over the weekend, generating seas of 35 to 40 feet or greater within Hawaiis swell window, though the peak of the energy may pass just east of the state. Elevated surf will likely continue into the first week of June due to a continued active weather pattern near New Zealand sending swells toward Hawaii.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through Thursday, then gradually lower Friday into the weekend as trade winds ease.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for all Hawaiian waters.

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