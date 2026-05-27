Tom Cook files for re-election to South Maui Council Seat

PC: Friends of Tom Cook

Tom Cook officially filed his nomination papers Tuesday to seek re-election to the South Maui residency seat on the Maui County Council, launching a campaign focused on housing solutions, infrastructure improvements, and building a stronger future for Maui County.

Cook said his decision to seek another term comes from a continued commitment to serve the community and address the issues residents face every day.

“I’m running for re-election because I care deeply about this island, our people, and the future we leave for the next generation,” Cook said. “There is still important work ahead, and I believe my experience and background can continue helping move Maui County forward.”

PC: Friends of Tom Cook

“A resident of Maui County since 1971, Cook has spent more than five decades living, working, raising his family, and serving the community,” according to the announcement. “His experiences as a contractor, mentor, and community volunteer helped shape his understanding of the challenges local families face and reinforced his commitment to protecting the island home generations have worked hard to build.”

Cook brings more than five decades of experience in construction, housing, contracting, and community service to his campaign. Before joining the Maui County Council in 2023, he worked as a journeyman carpenter, mason, structural concrete worker, and general contractor, helping build homes, neighborhoods, affordable housing projects, and infrastructure improvements across the island.

His experience also includes years navigating permitting processes, project timelines, infrastructure planning, and the practical challenges that affect housing delivery and community development.

“With over 50 years in construction, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges local families face and the obstacles that can slow progress,” Cook said. “Housing doesn’t happen by accident. It takes planning, infrastructure, permitting, and people willing to work together to find solutions.”

Cook said housing affordability remains one of the most urgent issues facing Maui County and believes government must continue improving efficiency while removing barriers that delay progress.

“We need more housing opportunities for local families,” Cook said. “That means improving permitting timelines, addressing infrastructure needs, reducing unnecessary delays, and making government processes work better while still protecting the character and resources that make Maui special.”

Cook said Maui County continues to face significant challenges including housing affordability, recovery efforts following the Lahaina wildfires, infrastructure demands, environmental stewardship, cost-of-living pressures, and the need for long-term economic stability.

His campaign will focus on several key priorities:

Housing Solutions for Local Families : Supporting workforce and affordable housing opportunities while improving permitting efficiency and helping move projects forward responsibly.

: Supporting workforce and affordable housing opportunities while improving permitting efficiency and helping move projects forward responsibly. Infrastructure and Community Investment : Advancing improvements to roads, water systems, R-1 water expansion, flood mitigation projects, and long-term planning needed to support future growth.

: Advancing improvements to roads, water systems, R-1 water expansion, flood mitigation projects, and long-term planning needed to support future growth. Lahaina Recovery and Wildfire Resilience : Continuing support for rebuilding efforts, recovery initiatives, expedited permitting, fire mitigation efforts, and emergency preparedness.

: Continuing support for rebuilding efforts, recovery initiatives, expedited permitting, fire mitigation efforts, and emergency preparedness. Protecting Maui’s Resources and Island Home: Balancing responsible development with environmental stewardship while preserving the values, land, and resources that define Maui.

Balancing responsible development with environmental stewardship while preserving the values, land, and resources that define Maui. Economic Opportunity and Small Business Support: Supporting local businesses, encouraging economic diversification, and helping working families navigate rising costs.

Supporting local businesses, encouraging economic diversification, and helping working families navigate rising costs. Accessible and Responsive Government: Maintaining open communication with residents and ensuring governmentremains accountable, efficient, and focused on community needs.

Cook said public service has always been rooted in listening, collaboration, and finding practical solutions.

“Government works best when it stays connected to the people it serves,” Cook said. “Residents want leaders who listen, work together, and stay focused on getting things done.”

As he filed his nomination papers, Cook reflected on the responsibility leaders have to future generations and the importance of continuing to build opportunities for local families.

“This island has given so much to my family and me,” Cook said. “It shaped our values, our sense of community, and our responsibility to care for this place. I want to continue working so our children and grandchildren have the opportunity to build their futures here.”

“I believe in our people, our communities, and the future of Maui County,” Cook said. “I’m ready to continue serving and doing the work ahead.”

For more information, volunteer opportunities, or campaign updates, visit friendsoftomcook.com or contact friendsoftomcookmaui@gmail.com.

As of Tuesday, May 26, the following individuals had pulled papers and filed to run for the Kahului Council seat:

Cook, Tom (filed: May 26, 2026)

King, Kelly Takaya (filed: April 22, 2026)

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, 2026, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2026.