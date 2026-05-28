County of Maui honors Outstanding Older American Male and Female of 2026

Outstanding Older American finalists 2026. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns Office on Aging announced that Joseph Pontanilla and Roselani Enomoto received the 2026 Maui County Outstanding Older American Male and Female awards, respectively, during a recent ceremony to honor Older Americans Month and the inspiring contributions of Maui County’s kūpuna.

Kahului residents Pontanilla and Enomoto were recognized, along with 11 other Maui County Older American nominees, during a luncheon celebration May 15, 2026, at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. During the event with about 75 attendees, Mayor Richard Bissen delivered a proclamation that recognized May as Older Americans Month.

Outstanding Older American awards 2026. PC: County of Maui

“Mahalo to the families, caregivers, community partners and volunteers whose support and care help strengthen the lives of older adults throughout Maui County,” Mayor Bissen said. “Today’s gathering is an opportunity to recognize individuals whose generosity, leadership and dedication to others continue to make a meaningful difference across our islands. Our kūpuna contribute to Maui Nui in countless ways — through volunteerism, mentorship, caregiving, cultural knowledge and lifelong service to others.”

Joseph Pontanilla was honored with the Male Outstanding Older American Award for 2026. PC: County of Maui.

On June 12, 2026, Pontanilla and Enomoto will be acknowledged during the State of Hawai‘i Older Americans Month Celebration that recognizes honorees from each county.

“These honorees remind us that aging brings meaningful opportunities to uplift others and give back to the community,” County Department of Human Concerns Director Maggie Willis said. “Joseph Pontanilla and Roselani Enomoto, along with all of our nominees, embody that spirit through their service and dedication.”

Roselani Enomoto received the Female 2026 Maui County Outstanding Older American award. PC: County of Maui.

The 2026 Maui County Outstanding Older American nominees are:

Robin Canto – Kahului: Lifelong community servant, dedicated volunteer and caregiver, supporting Maui residents, church programs and her family with compassion, patience and quiet devotion.

Pearl Rose Donnelly – Pukalani: Beloved Maui entertainer, cultural ambassador and lifelong volunteer, sharing music, aloha and joy with generations across the community.

Roselani Enomoto – Kahului: Devoted educator, community leader and compassionate servant, co-founding Nā Hoaloha and dedicating decades to supporting kūpuna and strengthening Maui’s community.

Jerry Hayashida – Wailuku: Lifelong volunteer, caregiver and veteran, sharing kindness, service and steadfast support with the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, his family and the community.

Harry Hecht – Kīhei: Retired engineer, public servant and community leader, contributing decades of service to civic engagement, environmental stewardship and the well-being of Maui communities.

Kailani Jackson – Kahului: Community leader, mentor and advocate, empowering Maui’s youth and families through education, social-emotional programs and compassionate leadership.

Matt Jim – Kahului: Devoted pastor and community servant, providing nourishment, companionship and hope to Maui’s vulnerable populations through nearly two decades of consistent outreach.

Joseph Pontanilla – Kahului: Longtime community leader and Lions Club member, with decades of service supporting Maui families, disaster relief efforts and local organizations.

Michelle Santos – Kahului: Honored posthumously for her decades of service as a dedicated public servant, mentor and community leader who empowered Maui’s youth, celebrated Filipino culture and fostered civic engagement.

Mele Stokesberry – Pukalani: Respected educator, martial arts leader and mentor, dedicated for decades to guiding Maui’s youth and strengthening the Ki-Aikido community.

Sarah Sorenson – Kula: Inspiring community leader and volunteer, founding a nonprofit at age 66 to provide essential school resources while serving Maui’s students, educators and communities for decades.

Hedy Udarbe – Kīhei: Dedicated healthcare professional and community leader, rebuilding senior programs, advocating for kūpuna and strengthening Maui’s community through decades of service.

Edwina Wilson-Snyder – Wailuku: Lifelong educator and community leader, shaping Maui’s schools, Hawaiian Studies programs and civic organizations through decades of dedicated service.

Older Americans Month is commemorated each May across the U.S., and this year’s national theme, “Champion Your Health,” encourages older adults to take an active role in wellness, preventive care, informed decision-making and community engagement to support healthy, independent living.

Maui County’s first Outstanding Older Americans Awards honoree, Wendell Crockett, was recognized in 1968. Since then, more than 100 kūpuna have been honored for their enduring legacy of service.

A division of the County Department of Human Concerns, the Office on Aging works to promote and protect the well-being of older adults in Maui County. For general information on the Office on Aging, including awards or programs, call 808-270-7755 or visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/aging.