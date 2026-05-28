Lahainaluna Foundation awards $167,000 in scholarships

Scholarship recipients include (clockwise from top left) Marie Baptista, Ethan Landes, Samantha Abut, Magdalena Granillo and Kailei Abellanida. Courtesy photos

The Lahainaluna High School Foundation marked its 25th year of awarding scholarships on April 30, presenting $167,000 in awards to students and alumni despite a year that brought both the lingering aftermath of the August 2023 wildfires and flooding from the February 2026 Kona low storm.

Seventy-five scholarships totaling $117,500 were awarded to 42 seniors from the Class of 2026, with an additional $49,500 going to 12 alumni receiving renewable scholarship funds for the coming academic year.

Foundation Executive Director Art Fillazar credited the continued generosity of donors, alumni and local businesses for making the awards possible.

“In spite of the August 2023 wildfire tragedy and Kona Low floods in February 2026, the alumni, Maui community, businesses and others continue to rally and offer their financial support to the Class of 2026,” Fillazar said. He described this year’s seniors as “another strong and resilient class who have persevered with Covid precautions and now ending their senior year surviving the winter floods.”

Among the larger awards, the Shigeru and Toyoko Ichiki Memorial Scholarship — a four-year renewable valued at $15,000 — went to senior Marie Baptista. The Eugene and Phoebe Toshikiyo Takenaga Academic Excellence Award of $6,000 was presented to Ethan Landes, who also received the Jim Riley Memorial Scholarship. The Makana Aloha Foundation awarded a two-year renewable scholarship of $7,500 to Kailei Abellanida.

Several students received multiple awards. Whitney DeGama received scholarships from the Credit Unions of Maui Special Wildfire Fund, the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Maui County Federal Credit Union and the Clyde Wakida Memorial. Magdalena Granillo was recognized by five separate donors including the LHS Merit Scholarship, a four-year renewable.

The Maui Pono Foundation, established by LHS Foundation board member Joel Navarro, awarded $2,000 scholarships to 10 students. The Maui County Federal Credit Union provided $1,000 scholarships to six seniors.

Alumnus Dr. James Kumagai of the Class of 1952 funded two $1,000 continuing education scholarships for Lahainaluna staff members John Alexander and Arica Christina Lynn.

Board members Lisa Francis, Susan Yap, Joel Navarro and Laurie DeGama were among those present to assist with the presentation.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization. Its mission is to support the Lahainaluna ‘ohana while preserving the school’s culture, history and traditions. Those interested in establishing a scholarship can contact Fillazar at lhsf08@yahoo.com or by calling 808-661-5332.

Here’s the complete list of scholarship recipients:

Fuzzy Sr and Glorin Alboro Memorial ($1,000): Iokua Cabanilla

Luly and Vaughn Baker ($1,000): Euliana Ueki

Credit Unions of Maui Special Wildfire Fund ($2,000): Whitney DeGama

Mark Ellman Memorial ($1,000): Joshua Diaz Paloma

Ebrahim Albert Gabbay, MD Memorial ($1,000): Taylor Atafua

Aunty Lori Gomez-Karinen Memorial ($1,000 each): Amare Jenkins, Casey-Ann Ross, Kden Pu, and Illyana Castaneda

Colonel (Ret) Richard Hirata Memorial, Class of 1950 ($2,000): Gianna Pogni

Shigeru (Class of 1921) & Toyoko (Class of 1941) Ichiki Memorial ($15,000 renewable-four years): Marie Baptista

Blaze Kalilikane (Class of 2010) Memorial ($1,000): Kingston Kanekoa-Slate

Kikuyama ‘Ohana Memorial Scholarship ($500 each): Talia David and Jayboy Yadao

Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club Ancestry ($500): Whitney DeGama

Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club Immersion ($500): Isabella Wilsey-Botelho

Lahainaluna Boarders Association in memory of Earl “Chief” Kukahiko ($1,000): Amare Jenkins

Lahainaluna HS Class of 2001 ($1,000): Casey-Ann Ross

Lahainaluna HS Merit Scholarship (renewable $1,250 four-years): Magdalena Granillo

LHS Foundation Henry “Bruno” Ariyoshi Memorial ($1,000): Iokua Cabanilla

LHS Foundation Kitachiro J. Hotta Memorial ($1,000): Amare Jenkins

LHS Foundation Kapalua Maui Charities ($1,000): Owen Hegrenes

LHS Foundation Brian Kelly Memorial ($1,000): Reanne Dagupion

LHS Foundation Michael M. Nakano Boarders Award ($1,000): Kden Pu

LHS Foundation Michael M. Nakano Leadership Award ($1,000): Samantha Abut

LHS Foundation General Scholarship ($1,000): Euliana Ueki

LHS Foundation Recognition Scholarship ($500. each): Kristi Dagupion, Aliyah Kanawaliwali, Paula Rubio, Talia David

Makana Aloha Foundation ($7,500 renewable-two years): Kailei Abellanida

Maui County Federal Credit Union ($1,000 each): Samantha Abut, Iokua Cabanilla, Whitney DeGama, Magdalena Granillo, Nicholas Rabanal Saia, Alexander Romo.

Maui Pono Foundation (Joel Navarro) ($2,000 each): Joseph Arcangel, Reyel Kim Bigornia, Cailee Cuaresma, Magdalena Granillo, Cora Gruber, Owen Hegrenes, Hailey Jean Noye, Giana Pogni, Dayanara Ramirez Baez, Isabella Wilsey-Botelho.

Antonia Molina (Class of 1976) Memorial ($1,000): Jayboy Yadao

Paradise Maui from Mousa Hassan (Class of 2003) ($1,000): Trinity Guiza

Jim Riley Memorial ($1,000): Ethan Landes

Roy (Class of 1960) & Betty Sakamoto ($1,500 renewable-four years): Samantha Abut

Chad Santiago (Class of 1997), State Farm Insurance Scholarship ($1,000): Elijohn Agbayani

Alfred Fred Sarian Memorial ($1,000): Mary Joy Velasquez

Shelton ‘Ohana ($2,000): Joseph Arcangel

June and Fred Taomae Memorial ($1,000): Selah Audrei Rabe

Phoebe Toshikiyo Takenaga Legacy Scholarship ($3,000): Yesha Calivo

Denis Toshikiyo Memorial Scholarship ($3,000): Keegan Haia

Ted Toshikiyo Memorial Scholarship ($3,000): Aden Ross

Eugene and Phoebe Toshikiyo Takenaga Academic Excellence Award ($6,000): Ethan Landes

TS Restaurants ($1,750) Maile Mullen (Leilani’s)

TS Restaurants (Duke’s, Hula Grill, Kimo’s, Leilani’s) ($750 each):

Kailei Abellanida (Hula Grill), Ryder Armitage (Duke’s), Alexander Romo (Leilani’s) UFO Parasails ($1000): Magdalena Granillo

Valley Isle Federal Credit Union ($500 each): Ilyanna Castaneda and Reanne Dagupion

Clyde Wakida Memorial by the Wakida ‘Ohana ($2,000 each): Asialyn Andres, Whitney DeGama, Magdalena Granillo, Mary Joy Velasquez, and Isabella Wilsey-Botelho.

Wo Hing Society ($1,000): Cadence Alexander Romo

Also, being awarded their renewable four-year scholarships were the following alumni:

Shigeru & Toyoko Ichiki ($15,000 each, renewable): Vincent Nguyen (2023), Lincoln Kaulana Tihada (2024), Vi Truong Nguyen (2025)

Makana Aloha Foundation ($7,500 each): Lance LJ Morikawa (2023), Emily Hegrenes (2024), Chase Yasutake (2025)

Roy & Betty Sakamoto ($1,500 each, renewable): Haley Mahoe (2023), Devyn Gruber (2024), Dylan Paul Lat (2025)

Chad Santiago State Farm Insurance ($1,000 renewable): Kathleen Baniqued (2023) and Arianna Castuillo-Medina (2024)

Lahainaluna HS Merit Renewable ($1,250 each, renewable): Lance LJ Morikawa (2023) and Carla Agrade (2024)