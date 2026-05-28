Maui Land & Pineapple Co. names Oralani Koa as Director of Cultural & Community Engagement

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. announced appointment of Oralani Koa as Director of Cultural and Community Engagement. PC: courtesy of Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. announced the appointment of Oralani Koa as Director of Cultural & Community Engagement, a newly created leadership role.

In this role, Koa will help deepen the company’s relationship to place, integrate cultural perspective more fully into its work, and support a continued thoughtful, grounded approach to land stewardship across its lands and operations.

“I am honored to join MLP at a time when there is both a need and an opportunity to deepen connection, understanding, and kuleana,” said Koa. “My personal kuleana is best expressed with my favorite quote: ‘Na wai hoʻi ke ʻole o ke akamai, he alahele i maʻa i ka hele ʻia e oʻu mau mākua,’ translated as ‘Who would not be wise on a path walked upon by my parents and ancestors?’ stated by Kamehameha II, Liholiho.”

“A respected Hawaiian cultural practitioner and educator, Koa brings deep experience in ʻike Hawaiʻi, cultural education and community connection,” according to the announcement. She most recently served as Manager of Culture and Activities at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas and previously as Manager of Hawaiian Programming at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali, where she led cultural programming centered on Hawaiian practices, history, language and storytelling.

Koa has helped create spaces where ʻike, language, history and place-based values are treated not as add-ons, but as essential.

“Oralani brings deep cultural knowledge, credibility, and care to this role, and her perspective will help shape how we move forward as a company,” said Race Randle, CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. “Her appointment reflects our commitment to land stewardship and authenticity rooted in history and culture. Stewardship is not only about land use; it is also about relationships, responsibility, listening, and trust. Oralani will play an important role in helping us strengthen that foundation.”

The creation of the Director of Cultural & Community Engagement role marks an important step in MLP’s continued evolution as it works to deepen cultural understanding and long-term community relationships, according to the announcement.