Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 29, 2026

May 28, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
6-8 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:03 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 11:59 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:39 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of south-southwest swells will produce elevated surf along southern shores through much of the week. A mix of south and south- southwest swells will maintain surf near seasonal average though tonight, with long period forerunners of a larger south-southwest swell building on Friday. Even though the bulk of this swell was aimed just east of Hawaii, surf along south facing shores is expected to exceed the High Surf Advisory threshold by Friday night or Saturday. This swell will peak Saturday night, and after a gradual decline Sunday, a potentially larger pulse of overlapping south-southwest swell arrive on Monday. These swells will keep south shore surf near or above the advisory threshold through Thursday. 


The current small northwest swell will slowly lower Friday and Saturday and will fade Sunday. A small north swell will likely produce surf near seasonal average for north facing shores late Tuesday or Wednesday into Thursday. 


Expect surf to remain around seasonal average into early Friday, then slowly decline through early next week as trade winds ease. A slight increase is possible Tuesday and Wednesday due to a combination of rebuilding trade winds and a wrapping north swell. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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