Catholic Charities’ Hale Pilina affordable rental housing in Kahului reaches halfway point

Hale Pilina construction. PC: Catholic Charities Hawai‘i

One year after breaking ground, Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation announced continued progress on the construction of Hale Pilina, an affordable rental housing development that will provide 178 homes for Maui families in need of stable, affordable housing.

Located at 150 South Pu‘unēnē Avenue in Kahului, construction for the project is currently progressing as scheduled, with work slated for completion in the late summer of 2027. Occupancy is expected by the end of next year.

Hale Pilina groundbreaking. PC: Catholic Charities Hawai‘i

The housing development will include a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Residents will include qualified families earning up to 60% of the area median income (AMI). Families impacted by the recent Maui wildfires will receive priority during the project’s first two years of operation.

“With the project currently at the halfway point, we are pleased with the progress being made and look forward to welcoming families to this new community in the near future,” said Denise Iseri-Matsubara, executive director of Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s development arm overseeing the Hale Pilina project.

“Hale Pilina represents our continued commitment to supporting Maui families through stable, affordable housing opportunities,” said Tina Andrade, CEO and President of Catholic Charities Hawai‘i.

















