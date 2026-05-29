Hawaiʻi National Guar concludes support for Kona Low and severe weather recovery operations

US Soldiers assigned to the Hawaiʻi National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package assist the City and County of Honolulu first responders in search and recovery efforts at flood impacted zones in Waialua, Oʻahu, March 21, 2026. PC: US National Guard / Spc. Daniel Barcenas.

The Hawaiʻi National Guard (HING) has officially concluded civil support operations and relief efforts related to the two Kona Low storms and April’s severe weather systems that swept across the state. The remaining personnel who were providing localized support on Oʻahu have completed their missions and are returning to normal operations.

Since being activated for the severe weather, HING Soldiers and Airmen have worked continuously alongside county and state emergency management agencies to protect lives, infrastructure and property.

Throughout the entirety of the response, HING personnel assisted a total of 138 individuals and three dogs. Air crews conducted search and rescue operations that aided 47 people and two dogs, while ground crews assisted 91 people and one dog. To mitigate flood impacts and assist residents in recovery, service members filled 4,420 sandbags and provided crucial debris removal assistance to 164 homes across the impacted areas.

In the final days of the mission, HING focused on communities experiencing extended utility disruptions.

Support on Oʻahu provided bulk potable water to residents near Otake Store, Mill Camp and the Otake/Achiu Camps during a boil water notice. Over the course of the operations, HING distributed 25,827 cumulative gallons of water to 1,952 individuals impacted by the Kona Low, alongside an additional 16,667 gallons to 1,285 people affected by the April severe weather.

Additionally, the use of the Molokaʻi Armory as a resiliency hub by the Maui Emergency Management Agency will continue as a crucial location to coordinate recovery, supplies and relief services for the community after the weather events.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen are always ready to answer the call when our communities are in need,” said Hawaiʻi State Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan. “We are proud of the hard work and dedication our personnel displayed in assisting the residents of Hawaiʻi through these challenging weather events — and we stand prepared for the next time we are needed.”

The HING remains poised to support civil authorities and the citizens of Hawaiʻi for the upcoming hurricane and wildfire seasons.