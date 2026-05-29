Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 30, 2026

May 29, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
4-6
5-7
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
6-8
7-10
8-12
8-12 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:46 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:31 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:07 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for south-facing shores as a long-period south-southwest swell builds tonight, bringing surf heights to advisory level. The swell becomes fully established by Saturday and surf heights are expected to hover near the advisory level through the weekend, keeping the HSA in effect through Sunday afternoon. As the swell gradually begins to ease early next week, long- period forerunners from the next south- southwest swell are expected to arrive. Heights may briefly dip below the advisory level on Monday, but as the next swell fills in, surf will likely return to the advisory level Tuesday through midweek as it peaks. A gradual downward trend is then expected through the second half of next week. 


The large surf expected over the weekend could lead to wave runup issues with water sweeping across exposed beaches that typically remain dry, mainly through the afternoon hours during the peak daily tide cycles. 


Surf along exposed north-facing shores will gradually lower into the weekend, then trend up by midweek as a small north swell arrives. Surf along east-facing shores will gradually lower over the weekend, then begin to rise by midweek due to a combination of north swell and increasing trades. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
  
  
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
  Top-Rated Maui Restaurants  
    
South
Maui
Kihei • Wailea • Makena
Central
Maui
Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea
North Shore
& Upcountry
Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula
West
Maui
Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu