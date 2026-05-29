Maui Surf Forecast for May 30, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 4-6 5-7 4-6 4-6 South Facing 6-8 7-10 8-12 8-12 East Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:46 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:31 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:07 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for south-facing shores as a long-period south-southwest swell builds tonight, bringing surf heights to advisory level. The swell becomes fully established by Saturday and surf heights are expected to hover near the advisory level through the weekend, keeping the HSA in effect through Sunday afternoon. As the swell gradually begins to ease early next week, long- period forerunners from the next south- southwest swell are expected to arrive. Heights may briefly dip below the advisory level on Monday, but as the next swell fills in, surf will likely return to the advisory level Tuesday through midweek as it peaks. A gradual downward trend is then expected through the second half of next week.

The large surf expected over the weekend could lead to wave runup issues with water sweeping across exposed beaches that typically remain dry, mainly through the afternoon hours during the peak daily tide cycles.

Surf along exposed north-facing shores will gradually lower into the weekend, then trend up by midweek as a small north swell arrives. Surf along east-facing shores will gradually lower over the weekend, then begin to rise by midweek due to a combination of north swell and increasing trades.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.