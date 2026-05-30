Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset to host presentation on wildfire recovery efforts, June 2

Nestor Ugale Jr. will present “Helping Lahaina Come Home: The Role of Ho’ōla LTRG in Long-Term Recovery” during Tuesday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. Courtesy photo

A Lahaina native and community leader will be the featured speaker at the June 2 Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting to discuss ongoing efforts to help wildfire survivors rebuild their lives.

Nestor Ugale Jr. will present “Helping Lahaina Come Home: The Role of Ho’ōla LTRG in Long-Term Recovery” at the Tuesday meeting. He will be joined by Ho’ōla ia Mauikama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group Executive Director Rhonda Alexander-Monkres.

The presentation will spotlight the work of Ho’ōla LTRG, which brings together local organizations, community leaders and partner agencies to coordinate services and support for wildfire survivors as they work to rebuild, heal and recover. The group focuses on identifying and filling gaps in the recovery process that individual organizations may not be able to address on their own.

Ugale is a Lahaina native and ukulele musician. He serves as president of Kaibigan ng Lahaina, a nonprofit supporting the Filipino community. He also sits on the Mayor’s Advisory Team and the Maui Economic Recovery Committee, and has been a visible presence in local media coverage of the recovery effort.

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center in Emerald Plaza — the former Tamura’s building — at 226 Kupuohi St. in Lahaina. A get together with light snacks available for purchase begins at 5 p.m., with the formal program running from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending can contact Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.