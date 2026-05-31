Maui Nui community gathers to celebrate and safeguard niu (coconut) in Hawaiʻi, June 13

Amid growing concerns of food insecurity and the threat of CRB (coconut rhinoceros beetle), ʻAha Niu: Maui Nui Coconut Celebration Festival aims to bring to life niu’s historical, cultural, and agricultural importance in Hawaiʻi and across the Pacific.

Practitioners, farmers, businesses, and the larger community will gather at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on June 13, to highlight the importance of perpetuating and protecting this essential and multi-use canoe crop. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free, keiki-friendly event features a free coconut sprout giveaway, hands-on niu workshops, presentations, and panels with niu farmers and cultural practitioners.

Food and craft vendors will showcase coconut’s versatility and relevance to our everyday lives. Educational booths will share information on solutions that support food system resilience, ecosystem conservation, pest mitigation, Native Hawaiian and Pacific culture, and agricultural resources.

Coconut and agricultural community activists and practitioners will be on hand, including but not limited to: Kaiea Medeiros, Kiaʻi Collier, Kukini Suwa, Jermy Ouwolo, Tamara Sherrill, Chris Kaʻiakapu, Tuki Drake and Trent Coffin.

Free with registration: https://bit.ly/ahaniu2026

Volunteer sign-up link: https://swettehawaii.ivolunteer.com/ahaniu2026