Kīlauea’s 48th eruptive episode now underway

Lava fountaining episode 48 of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at the summit of Kīlauea started at 4:40 a.m. on Monday, June 1.

More than 90 overflow events from the south vent started at 5:41 p.m. on May 30.

Fountaining is focused on the north vent this morning and has reached more than 650 feet. Seismic and deformation signals indicate that the fountain has reached its peak height and effusion rate for episode 48 already, although fountaining will likely continue for many more hours.

The plume from this eruption is currently reaching 24,000 feet above sea level, according to a report from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The National Weather Service indicates winds are from the south at 10,000 to 20,000 feet above sea level, and could potentially disperse tephra to the north.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued an ashfall advisory for communities near the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, including Mountain View and Pāhoa. Ashfall and light tephra are expected to fall in the communities North of the Park.

Kīlauea eruption at around 7 a.m. on June 1, 2026. (USGS live stream)

Residents are advised to take the necessary precautions, such as closing windows and doors and wearing masks, gloves, and eye protection. Cover or disconnect water catchment systems to protect water supply.

Kīlauea has been erupting periodically since Dec. 23, 2024. The lava fountaining episodes have continued for a day or less.