Maui Weather Forecast for June 01, 2026





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 75. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 86. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 75. North winds up to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 86. North winds up to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Numerous showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 86. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 42 to 59. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Numerous showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 69. Northeast winds up to 20 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 70 to 87. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 57 to 75. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate trades weaken giving way to land and sea breezes through early this week. Increasing moisture will move up the island chain from the southeast through the early portion of the week resulting in increased shower coverage over island interiors. Trades return late Wednesday and continue through the forecast period.

Discussion

Latest satellite and radar imagery show a short-wave thats near overhead or just to the northeast of the island chain and sagging southward. Low clouds are moving across the islands within the trade wind flow. Radar imagery shows scattered showers ongoing across the islands, mostly impacting windward and mauka locations with some limited spillover to leeward areas. Some heavier showers are impacting windward Big Island causing some minor flooding or ponding on roadways and low-lying flood prone areas.

As the aforementioned shortwave continues advancing through the area, increasing showers will be most pronounced over the eastern end of the state today then expand up the island chain by Tuesday. Trades back northeast and strengthen to moderate levels during the early portion of the week, focusing showers windward and mauka. Breezy trades then establish during the second half of the week as the subtropical ridge strengthens north of the area.

Aviation

An upstream trough will continue to bring periods of MVFR low clouds and showers to windward mountain areas of most islands through the early morning hours. Pulses of wet weather continue across the Hawaii region for the next few days.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for mountain obscuration above 2000 feet for most windward island mountains through the early morning hours.

Marine

Light to moderate trade winds will persist today, then gradually strengthen into the fresh to locally strong category Tuesday through the latter half of the week as the subtropical ridge builds north of the state. Small Craft Advisory conditions will likely develop in the typically windier channels and waters around Maui County and the Big Island beginning Tuesday.

Surf along exposed south-facing shores will remain elevated this week as a series of overlapping south to south-southwest swells move through the region. The current south swell, which peaked over the weekend, is slowly easing, with the peak energy down into the 14-15 second band. Long-period forerunners from the new south-southwest swell will steadily fill in today, leading to a building trend by tonight.

Surf is expected to return to advisory levels tonight through Tuesday and likely rise above the advisory threshold by midweek as the swell peaks. While some of the peak energy may have missed the PacIOOS American Samoa buoy to the east over the weekend, observations suggest surf heights should peak locally near, or possibly just below, the High Surf Warning threshold of 15-foot faces along south-facing shores around Wednesday. A gradual downward trend is then expected through the latter half of the week.

Surf along north-facing shores will increase Tuesday and remain up through Friday as a pair of overlapping northerly swells arrive from a broad gale far north of the state near the Aleutian Islands. Seasonal surf conditions should return by the weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will gradually build by midweek as strengthening trade winds generate increasing short-period wind waves. Surf should return to near seasonal levels by the end of the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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