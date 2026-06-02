Maui Weather Forecast for June 02, 2026





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 75. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 86. North winds up to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 to 74 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 74. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 87. East winds up to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 43 to 54. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 69 to 74 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 71 to 87. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 61 to 76. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 87. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A plume of moisture moving in from the southeast is causing and increase in showers over the eastern half of the state. This moisture will continue to spread westward today. Due to the abundant moisture, brief periods of heavy rain will be possible. Our more typical trade wind pattern will return on Wednesday through the weekend.

Discussion

A weak surface trough is is moving up the island chain east to west. Latest radar imagery shows numerous showers with some locally heavier pockets moving across the Big Island into Maui County. Showers will continue to spread into Oahu and Kauai as the morning progresses. Moderate trades should keep the focus of showers over windward and mauka locations, however some low-level southeasterly flow is allowing some showers to make into leeward areas. With abundant moisture some brief periods of locally heavy rainfall will be possible during the next 24 hours or so.

Drier conditions return, east to west with the aforementioned surface trough moving west of the area Wednesday into Friday. Trades are expected strengthen on Friday into the weekend. Breezy to locally strong trades with typical windward and mauka showers can be expected.

Aviation

A surface trough near the islands will continue to enhance shower activity across the state. MVFR and even brief IFR conditions possible within heavier showers. Rain chances are expected to relent by the evening hours. Winds will remain primarily easterly.

AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration is in effect for windward Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and the Big Island. These conditions are expected to last much of the day today as a result of ongoing shower activity.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate turbulence between FL310 and FL370. This is expected to diminish later this morning.

Marine

Fresh to strong easterly trades have returned as a subtropical ridge strengthens north of the islands, resulting in Small Craft Advisory conditions across the typically windier channels and waters around Maui and the Big Island. Additional marine zones, particularly the Maui County Windward Waters and the Kaiwi Channel, may need to be added to the advisory in subsequent packages as the area of strong winds expands. Guidance suggests this pattern will persist through the weekend.

Surf along exposed south-facing shores is trending upward this morning as a fresh long-period south-southwest swell fills in. Nearshore PacIOOS buoys reflect this trend, with peak spectral energy centered near the 18-second band. Offshore observations from NDBC buoy 51002 also indicate increasing energy within these long-period bands, supporting a continued building trend through the day today. Surf heights may approach High Surf Warning criteria of 15-foot faces by late Wednesday as the swell peaks. Thereafter, a gradual downward trend is expected through the latter half of the week.

Surf along north-facing shores will begin to build later today and continue increasing through the second half of the week as a couple of out-of-season northerly swells arrive from broad low pressure centered far north of the state near the Aleutian Islands. Surf heights will likely rise above the seasonal average by Wednesday, then remain elevated through Thursday and Friday before gradually easing over the weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will gradually build through the week as strengthening trade winds generate increasing short- period wind waves. Surf should return to near seasonal levels by the end of the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory from 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Kahoolawe, Maui Leeward West, Kona, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Honolulu Metro, Ewa Plain, Molokai Leeward South, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Maui Central Valley South, South Maui/Upcountry, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

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