New program at Hawaiʻi-CC and UH Maui College aims to address cesspool challenges

Hawaiʻi Community College students installing leach field. PC: courtesy

With the recent Kona storms and flooding across Hawaiʻi, the impacts of failing and outdated wastewater infrastructure were brought into focus.

“Entire communities were inundated with hazardous dirty water, and the 83,000 cesspools across Hawaiʻi played a role in contaminating floodwaters, threatening public health, damaging fragile ecosystems, and increasing the risk of pollution reaching our beaches, streams, and drinking water supplies,” according to project coordinators with the Workforce for Water Grant.

In 2017, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature passed Act 125, commonly known as “the cesspool ban.” The act states that all cesspools must be removed and replaced by 2050. However, since the act was passed, almost 10 years ago, progress has been slow toward meeting the goal.

Hawaʻi Community Center students at Hawaiian Beaches Water Company in Waiakahiʻula. PC: courtesy

In response to the cesspool crisis, Hawaiʻi Community College and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College launched a new certificate program that trains students to work alongside contractors and engineers assisting with cesspool conversions and installing more sustainable systems.

The Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems Specialist Certificate (OWTSS) provides training opportunities for people to quickly enter the wastewater industry and obtain sustainable employment.

The certificate is 23 credits and can be achieved in one year. Coursework encompasses wastewater, construction and design, and sustainability. Classes include experiential learning and an internship, which allow for students to get hands-on experience and explore what sector of the wastewater industry they are interested in.

“The cesspool issue is complex, and will require a multitude of different stakeholders working together to find solutions,” said Charlotte Cheek, project coordinator and instructor. “The certificate was created in response to the growing need for more wastewater professionals in our communities. The courses educate students about the issues and solutions and connect them with wastewater professionals all over Hawaiʻi.”

Marina Kukso is a Hawaiʻi-CC student who was in search of a career change when she decided to pursue the certificate. “I really enjoy the mix of theoretical and practical information that the course provides. We’ve learned about how various wastewater treatment systems operate, and also have had many opportunities to learn from professionals in the field, and visit various facilities,” Marina said. “I hope to join the wastewater industry after this program, so this certificate has been the perfect springboard to help me fulfill my goals.”

“The historic rainfall from the Kona Low storms highlighted how urgently Hawaiʻi must prepare a workforce capable of improving the state’s aging wastewater infrastructure. As flooding events become more frequent and severe, the demand for skilled wastewater technicians to address the cesspool crisis,” project organizers said.

Wailuku water testing. PC: courtesy

Hawaiʻi-CC and UH Maui College are currently accepting students for the next cohort, which begins in August 2026. Financial assistance opportunities are available to cover tuition. For more information, email Charlotte at cheekc@hawaii.edu.