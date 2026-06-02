Rep. Tokuda introduces resolution honoring 120 years of Filipino immigration to Hawaiʻi

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill N. Tokuda (HI-02) introduced a congressional resolution marking the 120th anniversary of the arrival of the first Filipino immigrants in Hawai‘i. The resolution honors the pioneering plantation workers, known as Sakadas, whose sacrifice, resilience, and labor leadership transformed Hawai‘i’s economy and culture.

In 1906, 15 young Filipino men arrived in Hawai‘i, launching a migration wave that fundamentally shaped the islands and helped build thriving Filipino communities across Hawai‘i and the continental United States. Facing grueling labor, low wages, and discrimination, these workers organized historic, multi-ethnic strikes to demand fair conditions, sparking the modern local labor movement. Today, more than 4.5 million Filipinos live across the continental United States, forming one of the nation’s largest Asian American communities and making up roughly a quarter of Hawai‘i’s population.

“The story of the Sakadas is one of unmatched courage and triumph over adversity,” said Rep. Tokuda. “Faced with harsh plantation conditions and systemic injustice, these fifteen men refused to be broken. They preserved their heritage, fought for workers’ rights, and built the foundation for today’s vibrant Filipino community. This resolution ensures our nation permanently recognizes their sacrifices and enduring legacy not only in Hawai‘i but across the United States.”

“As I joined this year’s Fiesta and Flores de Mayo celebration at the Filipino Community Center, I again reflected on the proud legacy of the Sakada who immigrated to our islands to work in Hawaii’s plantation industry, including the O‘ahu Sugar Mill where the Center now sits,” said Rep. Ed Case (HI-01). “This month, when we especially celebrate the accomplishments of our Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities in Hawai‘i and across America, we continue to carry forward the Sakada’s flame as the true embodiment of our American Dream.”

“Proud to honor the legacy of the Sakadas and celebrate our Filipino American communities,” said Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44). “We recognize the courage of thousands of immigrant plantation workers who pushed back against discrimination and systemic injustices. Their fight for recognition helped foster a Filipino American community whose culture, values, and resilience continue to enrich our country today. This is a remembrance of our shared history and a celebration of a labor movement and fight for workers’ rights that live on through generations.”

“As we celebrate the 120th anniversary of the arrival of the Sakadas to Hawai‘i, we honor the courage and determination of the 15 Filipino men who voyaged far from their homes in the Philippines in search of a better life,”said Rep. Chu (CA-28). “Their sacrifices and labor, despite enduring harsh working conditions and discrimination, were fundamental in building Hawai‘i’s sugar and pineapple industries. I am proud to cosponsor this resolution to preserve their legacy and celebrate the lasting contributions of Filipino Americans in Hawai‘i and across the country.”

“The Filipino American community has a rich history of contributing greatly to our nation, and the Sakadas’ voyage to Hawai’i 120 years ago embodies strength and resiliency,” said Rep. Kevin Mullin (CA-15). “The Sakadas faced systematic discrimination, and bravely stood against injustice by forging a labor movement to protect immigrant plantation workers from exploitation. Their legacy is honorable and a reminder that we must continue to uplift the rights of workers everywhere.”

“The story of the Sakadas is a story of courage, sacrifice, and opportunity. Their journey reflects the determination of generations of Filipinos who helped build communities throughout Hawaiʻi, Guam, and the United States,” said Rep. James Moylan (GU-At Large). “As we commemorate 120 years since their arrival, we honor not only their contributions to agriculture and labor rights, but also the lasting impact Filipino families continue to have on our economy, culture, and public service. Their legacy remains an enduring part of the American story.”

The resolution highlights the profound, lasting contributions of the Sakadas and their descendants to American agriculture, education, healthcare, and civic life. Introduced in honor of this milestone 120th anniversary year, the measure seeks to elevate their historic impact to the nation, building upon the annual Sakada Day observed by the State of Hawai‘i on Dec. 20.

Original cosponsors of the resolution include Representatives Ed Case (HI-01), Grace Meng (NY-06), James Moylan (GU-At Large), Judy Chu (CA-28), Nanette Barragán (CA-44), Ro Khanna (CA-17), Dan Goldman (NY-10), Kevin Mullin (CA-15) and Bobby Scott (VA-03).

The full text of the resolution is available here.