Amanda strengthens into first tropical storm of 2026 Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Amanda. PC: NWS/ NOAA

Amanda has strengthened into the first tropical storm of the 2026 Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season.

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, the center of Tropical Storm Amanda was located about 1,475 miles WSW of the southern tip of Baja California. Amanda is moving toward the NW near 8 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“A turn toward the west and west-southwest at a slower forward motion is forecast this weekend. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts,” the NHC reports. “Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. A weakening trend is forecast later this weekend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.71 inches.”

A forecast discussion from the NHC says: “The official forecast now has the system becoming a post-tropical remnant low at Day 5, although some models suggest this could occur sooner than forecast.”

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center issues tropical cyclone warnings, watches, advisories, discussions, and statements for tropical cyclones between 140°W Longitude to the International Dateline. TS Amanda is still in the Eastern Pacific with coordinates at 10.6°N 128.2°W.

The hurricane season in the Pacific officially begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30, however tropical cyclones can and do occur year round. NOAA’s central Pacific outlook for the 2026 hurricane season predicts a 70% chance of an above-normal season, with a total of 5-13 tropical cyclones across the central Pacific.