Maui Surf Forecast for June 04, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 8-12 8-12 7-10 7-10 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 05:12 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 12:24 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 03:09 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:50 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large south-southwest swell will begin to gradually decline tonight while maintaining south shore surf above the High Surf Advisory threshold into the day on Thursday. Surf will fall to moderate levels Friday and will fade Sunday, followed by another long-period pulse of south-southwest swell early next week.

Along north-facing shores, a small medium-period north swell will arrive Thursday, peak Friday, then ease over the weekend. A small west-northwest swell is possible early next week. Surf along east- facing shores will gradually build to around seasonal average by Friday, though some areas exposed to wrapping north swell could be slightly larger Thursday night and Friday. Near average east shore surf will prevail this weekend and early next week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.