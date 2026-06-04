Maui police seek help locating Lahaina woman

Chantrell Miller. PC: courtesy

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Chantrell Miller, 46, of Lahaina. Miller was reported missing by her significant other on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Attempts to contact Miller via her cell phone revealed that it is shut off.

Miller is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has blond hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miller is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-14612.