Maui Surf Forecast for June 06, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The south-southwest swell that produced advisory-level surf along south-facing shores for the past few days will gradually ease into this weekend. A fresh, small to moderate, long-period south swell is expected to arrive late Sunday and peak on Monday.
Along north-facing shores, a small, medium-period north swell peaked early this morning and will continue to fade over the weekend. A tiny west-northwest swell is possible early next week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain choppy and near or slightly above average this weekend into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com