Maui Surf Forecast for June 06, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:29 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 02:13 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 05:05 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:04 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The south-southwest swell that produced advisory-level surf along south-facing shores for the past few days will gradually ease into this weekend. A fresh, small to moderate, long-period south swell is expected to arrive late Sunday and peak on Monday.

Along north-facing shores, a small, medium-period north swell peaked early this morning and will continue to fade over the weekend. A tiny west-northwest swell is possible early next week. Surf along east-facing shores will remain choppy and near or slightly above average this weekend into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.