Maui News

13 join ranks of Maui Police Department as part of 99th Recruit Class

June 6, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Back Row (L to R): Patrick Valoy, Kelvin Ly, Keanu Deboma, Garett Rundle, Ekolu Watanabe, Jayson Cuaresma. Front Row (L to R): Dalton Jardine, Jared Madamba, Kainoa Deguilmo, Jacob Naganuma, Patrick McEvoy-Ng, Casey James Del Rosario, Renelyn Domingo.

On Friday, June 5, 2026, the Maui Police Department’s 99th Recruit Class held its graduation ceremony at the Grand Wailea Resort. 

During the ceremony, Recruit Jacob Naganuma was honored with the Outstanding Recruit Award. 

Other awards presented were the following:

  • Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Award for Arrest and Defense Tactics: Recruit Keanu Deboma
  • Exemplary Composition Award: Recruit Patrick Valoy
  • M. Cecil “Rusty” Dickson Physical Fitness Award: Recruit Casey James Del Rosario
  • Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms Award: Recruit Jared Madamba
  • Scholastic Achievement Award: Recruit Garett Rundle 

The new officers are Jayson Cuaresma, Keanu Deboma, Kainoa Deguilmo, Casey James Del Rosario, Renelyn Domingo, Dalton Jardine, Kelvin Ly, Jared Madamba, Patrick McEvoy-Ng, Jacob Naganuma, Garett Rundle, Patrick Valoy, and Ekolu Watanabe.

The newly graduated officers will undergo a minimum of four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before being qualified to work alone.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu