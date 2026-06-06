13 join ranks of Maui Police Department as part of 99th Recruit Class

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Back Row (L to R): Patrick Valoy, Kelvin Ly, Keanu Deboma, Garett Rundle, Ekolu Watanabe, Jayson Cuaresma. Front Row (L to R): Dalton Jardine, Jared Madamba, Kainoa Deguilmo, Jacob Naganuma, Patrick McEvoy-Ng, Casey James Del Rosario, Renelyn Domingo.

On Friday, June 5, 2026, the Maui Police Department’s 99th Recruit Class held its graduation ceremony at the Grand Wailea Resort.

During the ceremony, Recruit Jacob Naganuma was honored with the Outstanding Recruit Award.

Other awards presented were the following:

Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Award for Arrest and Defense Tactics: Recruit Keanu Deboma

Exemplary Composition Award: Recruit Patrick Valoy

M. Cecil “Rusty” Dickson Physical Fitness Award: Recruit Casey James Del Rosario

Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms Award: Recruit Jared Madamba

Scholastic Achievement Award: Recruit Garett Rundle

The new officers are Jayson Cuaresma, Keanu Deboma, Kainoa Deguilmo, Casey James Del Rosario, Renelyn Domingo, Dalton Jardine, Kelvin Ly, Jared Madamba, Patrick McEvoy-Ng, Jacob Naganuma, Garett Rundle, Patrick Valoy, and Ekolu Watanabe.

The newly graduated officers will undergo a minimum of four months of on-the-job field training with veteran police officers before being qualified to work alone.