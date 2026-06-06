2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa, June 20

2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa takes place Saturday, June 20, 2026 along Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului.

Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa takes place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, along Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului, beginning at 9:45 a.m.

This year’s statewide Kamehameha Day celebration theme is “E Kū, E Ho‘ololi” — Stand Upright and Change Unpleasant Conditions.

The festivities begin with the traditional Pāʻū Parade down Kaʻahumanu Avenue, featuring the pageantry of pāʻū riders representing each island, hālau hula, local businesses, and community organizations celebrating Hawaiian culture and the legacy of Hawaiʻi’s aliʻi.

2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa takes place Saturday, June 20, 2026 along Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului. Pictured here is the Royal Order of Kamehameha.

Commentary stations will be posted along Ka‘ahumanu Avenue at Mahalani Street, Papa Avenue, Wākea Avenue and two at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

Following the parade, the celebration continues with a lively Hōʻolauleʻa at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. The event will feature live entertainment, hula, local artisans, educational exhibits, and cultural demonstrations, offering a vibrant day of Hawaiian culture for the entire ʻohana.

Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi performing at Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa. PC: Wendy Osher

The Hōʻolauleʻa is free and open to the public and will continue until 5 p.m.

This year’s entertainment includes: Micah Manzano, Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning group Waipuna, Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka under the direction of Kumu Hula Nāpua Silva, and Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under the direction of Nā Kumu Hula ʻIliahi and Haunani Paredes.

Waipuna is among the featured entertainment at the 2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa.

Organizers extended special thanks to the County of Maui, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, KPOA 93.5FM, Pacific Medai Group, KS Kaiaulu and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Road Closure Notice:

WHEN: Saturday, June 20, 2026

WHERE: Pāʻū Parade on Ka‘ahumanu Avenue, from Lunaliho Street to Kahului Beach Road.

TIME: Closure 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.; Parade begins at 9:45 a.m., Hōʻolauleʻa to follow until 5 p.m.

For more information, visit festivalsofaloha.org or follow Instagram.com/kamehamehadaymaui and Facebook.com/nkcpph.

2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa, event flyer.