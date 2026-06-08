Hawaiʻi Attorney General leads multi-state effort urging Formula 1 to end tobacco product sponsorships

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez

Hawaiʻi is co-leading a coalition of attorneys general from 19 states and jurisdictions in calling on the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile and Formula 1 to prohibit sponsorships involving tobacco and nicotine products, including nicotine pouches. The multi-state effort also calls for the termination of all existing sponsorship agreements involving those products.

In a letter sent to FIA and Formula 1 leadership, the coalition expressed concern that tobacco companies are once again reaching young audiences through high-profile motorsports sponsorships. The letter specifically cites nicotine pouch advertising connected to Formula 1 teams and events, including products marketed by major tobacco companies.

“We cannot allow tobacco and nicotine companies to use the excitement and popularity of Formula 1 racing to market addictive products to young audiences,” said Hawaiʻi Attorney General Lopez. “These sponsorships risk normalizing nicotine use for a new generation and run counter to decades of public health efforts aimed at reducing youth addiction. Protecting youth from the harms of nicotine addiction remains a public health priority.”

The coalition noted that attorneys general have a longstanding history of protecting consumers and young people from the harms of tobacco marketing. The 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement restricted tobacco advertising practices that targeted youth, including sponsorship limitations tied to sporting events and auto racing.

The attorneys general emphasized that Formula 1’s rapidly growing youth audience heightens concerns about exposure to nicotine product advertising. According to Formula 1 reports, viewership among children and teenagers has increased significantly in recent years, alongside major growth across streaming platforms and social media. The coalition also highlighted Formula 1’s expanding partnerships with youth-oriented entertainment and consumer brands, including toy manufacturers and media companies.

In March, 160 international public health organizations and advocates similarly called on Formula 1 to eliminate tobacco and nicotine sponsorships from the sport. Research shows that tobacco advertising and marketing exposure can increase the likelihood of youth nicotine use and future tobacco initiation, according to the coalition.

Attorney General Lopez is co-leading this effort with Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark. They are joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington.