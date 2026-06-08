Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for submitting fraudulent FEMA claims for Lahaina and California Wildfires

United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Daylyn Harris, 35, of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, was sentenced on June 5, 2026, to 24 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiring to commit wire fraud in connection with false claims he submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency seeking disaster relief related to the Lahaina and Pacific Palisades wildfire disasters, as well as a separate obstruction of justice charge. Harris was also ordered to pay $60,458 in restitution to FEMA.

His codefendant Chelsea Johnson was previously sentenced to four months in prison.

According to Court records, Harris and Johnson conspired to defraud FEMA by submitting false disaster relief claims tied to the Lahaina and Pacific Palisades wildfires. They claimed lost income, housing, and property even though they did not live in the disaster area or suffer those losses.

Specifically, Harris falsely claimed that he resided in Lahaina during the Lahaina wildfires, and that he lost housing, income, suffered medical bills, and lost property as a result. Johnson assisted the fraud by posing as Harris’s Maui landlord. Johnson then falsely claimed to live in Pacific Palisades, California during the Pacific Palisades wildfires and falsely claimed she lost housing and incurred other expenses as a result. Together, Harris and Johnson received over $60,000 in disaster relief from FEMA intended for victims of the wildfires.

After he pleaded guilty, Harris also submitted fabricated flight records to the court to refute allegations that he had violated his conditions of pretrial release.

For this conduct, he was charged with and pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

“At a time when federal resources were desperately needed by victims of the Lahaina and Pacific Palisades wildfires, Harris stole from the public to satisfy his own greed,” said U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson. “Preventing, investigating, and prosecuting the theft and fraudulent diversion of disaster relief funds is a top priority for the US Attorney’s Office, and those who seek to profit through fraud off of the devastation and hardship of our neighbors will face swift and certain justice in federal court.”

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security – Office of the Inspector General. Assistant US Attorney Michael F. Albanese prosecuted the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.