Red Cross launches ‘Shelter Hero’ volunteer training ahead of El Niño Hurricane Season

Emergency shelter. PC: County of Maui (March 2026)

The Hawai‘i Red Cross is bracing for a busier than normal hurricane season this summer and fall. The typical hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. This year, Red Cross chapters across the region are looking to train community members in shelter operations before disaster strikes.

Each year it is important to prepare for hurricane season by gathering supplies and planning for a potential evacuation and pathway to safe sheltering. This year in particular the Pacific is expecting an increase in hurricane and storm activity due to El Niño. During an El Niño the trade winds that help to steer storms away from the islands and prevent them from reaching dangerous heights weaken and can reverse direction to blow west to east.

With greater storm risk the Red Cross is working to have a larger volunteer base to make sheltering operations as quick and efficient as possible. Red Cross shelter volunteers assist with daily operations of an emergency shelter after a major disaster. This can involve various tasks such as registration, feeding, dormitory management and maintaining a safe and comfortable environment.

“This program allows community members to serve their own neighbors. Our goal is to have shelter volunteers available in all communities throughout our Islands. This way in the case that access roads are cut off, we have volunteers within those communities who are trained and ready to respond,” said Molly Schmidt, CEO, American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region.

Use the QR here to register as a shelter volunteer and/or for more information.