West Maui Taxpayers Association hosts 2026 Primary Candidates Night, June 25

West Maui Taxpayers Association to hold Primary Candidates Night, June 25, 2026.

The West Maui Taxpayers Association hosts a 2026 Primary Candidates Night on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at the Lahaina Civic Center, Social Hall. The event starts at 4 p.m. with a Meet & Greet, and the formal program begins at 5 p.m.

The WMTA Primary Candidates Night is the only forum of its kind in West Maui. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided. Akakū Maui Community Television will live stream the event.

All candidates who appear on the West Maui Primary Election ballot for state and county council seats have been invited.

“West Maui is a unique and vibrant community that provides employment opportunities and generates significant tax revenues for all levels of government,” according to organization leaders. “WMTA is also unique in that our mission is to promote efficient use of the taxes generated to invest in infrastructure, services and amenities that help ensure that West Maui remains one of the best places to live, work and visit in the world.”

The WMTA Primary Candidates Night is for West Maui voter education. Organizers ask that any candidate attending should refrain from bringing campaign materials inside the social hall. Tables for signs, banners or other campaign materials will be allowed on the outside tables provided. Meet and greet and all election activities must be conducted outside at the hall table areas. Anyone displaying disruptive or disrespectful behavior will be asked to leave.

There will be a complimentary catering dinner service provided by WMTA.