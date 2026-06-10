Maui News
BRIEF: Police investigation forces closure of Hāna Hwy between Holomua and Haʻikū roads
A
A
A
The Hāna Highway is closed between Holomua Road and Haʻikū Road due to a police investigation. Details are pending release.
*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments