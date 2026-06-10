Maui Weather Forecast for June 10, 2026





Photo Credit: Allen Tate

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 75. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 84. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. North winds up to 15 mph.

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Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 85. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 67 to 73 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

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Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 74. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 86. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

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Today: Breezy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 67 to 73 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lanai City

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Today: Breezy. Sunny early in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 58 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 87. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Breezy easterly trade winds will persist through tonight, then ease into the light to moderate range from Thursday through Saturday. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a period of increased shower activity possible through early Thursday as a band of moisture moves through the islands. A few afternoon clouds and showers may develop over interior and leeward areas Thursday through Saturday where localized sea breezes form. Trade winds are expected to strengthen again late this weekend and into early next week.

Discussion

Short-range guidance remains in good agreement and depicts breezy easterly trade winds persisting today as a strong subtropical ridge remains anchored north of the state. A band of moisture over the eastern end of the state, combined with an elevated trade wind inversion near 10 kft and a weak upper-level trough, has led to showery conditions over windward sections of the Big Island and Maui this morning. Overnight upper air sounding at Hilo shows a modest increase in low-level moisture associated with this band, with precipitable water values above climatological normals to 1.57 inches. The latest rainfall summary reflects this showing peak accumulations nearing an inch in some of the windward Maui gauges over the past six hours (ending at 2 AM HST). This moisture may linger through Thursday morning, supporting enhanced rainfall chances across windward areas, potentially expanding to all windward sections of the island chain by tonight.

The surface ridge north of the islands is forecast to weaken from Thursday through Saturday, allowing trade winds to ease into the light to moderate range. At the same time, a drier and more stable air mass is expected to move into the region. As a result, shower activity should become more limited, with passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours. Localized sea breezes will develop each afternoon, leading to a few clouds and showers over interior and leeward areas, particularly from Thursday through Saturday.

By late in the weekend and into early next week, strengthening surface ridge north of the state should support a return to a more typical breezy trade wind pattern.

Aviation

High pressure north of the islands will sustain moderate to locally breezy ENE trade winds today and then decrease a little later tonight. An area of enhanced moisture over the eastern half of the state will continue to bring MVFR showers to Big Island and Maui windward areas today and could spread to the other islands later today and tonight at a lesser extent. MVFR conditions are expected within showers, while VFR prevails elsewhere.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for windward Maui and the Big Island due to frequent shower activity causing mountain obscuration. This should continue through much of the morning and may spread to other islands.

Marine

Surface ridge north of the area will hold today, then weaken Thursday through Saturday as a front passes far north of the state. Moderate to locally fresh trades will persist today before easing into the light to moderate category Thursday through Saturday. Fresh to locally strong easterly trades will return Sunday through early next week.

A series of southern hemisphere swells will continue through the week with the larger south swell of the week due to arrive this weekend. Currently, a small, medium-period south swell is overlapping a fading swell, producing near seasonal average surf along south facing shores. These swells will slowly decline through Thursday. A smaller pulse of south-southwest swells will fill in late Thursday into Friday keeping surf elevated along south facing shores.

Long-period energy from a storm that passed within our swell window around New Zealand earlier this week is expected to gradually fill in locally through the weekend. Wave models have this swell peaking Sunday into Monday that could drive surf heights to near the warning level. This swell will coincide with the peak monthly tides and will likely lead to significant wave runup and minor coastal flooding during the first half of next week, particularly during the peak daily high tide cycles.

A small west-northwest swell will hold into Wednesday and fade Thursday. East shore surf will slowly decline below seasonal averages through the rest of the week as trades ease.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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