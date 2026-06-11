$5M commitment to University of Hawaiʻi student-athlete NIL opportunities

PC: UH Athletics

Five prominent Hawaiʻi donors and organizations are making a transformative $5-million commitment to the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department via the UH Foundation to support name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes and help ensure the long-term success and national relevance of UH Mānoa Athletics.

The commitment will provide $1 million annually over the next five years for NIL support, helping UH Mānoa retain homegrown talent, recruit high-level student-athletes and provide equitable, Title IX-compliant opportunities across sports in an increasingly competitive Division I athletics environment. It will also strengthen a program that generates statewide pride, visibility and meaningful economic impact for Hawaiʻi.

The five contributors, each committing $200,000 annually for five years, are Bank of Hawaiʻi, First Hawaiian Bank, Matson, and longtime UH supporters and community leaders Jack Tsui and Walter Dods.

“This extraordinary commitment reflects something that has always made Hawaiʻi special: people who deeply believe in UH and understand the important role athletics plays in bringing our community together,” said UH Mānoa Director of Athletics Matt Elliott in a news release. “College athletics has changed, and our objective is to adapt in a way that reflects the values of this university and our state. Our goal is to build a stable, student-centered foundation that supports academic success, competitive excellence and responsible NIL opportunities while ensuring UH Mānoa remains ‘Our Team, Hawaiʻi’s Team.'”