Maui Pineapple Farm. PC: Maui Gold

Maui Gold Pineapple Company will officially debut its new brand, Maui Pineapple Farm, as the centerpiece of a weeklong celebration for International Pineapple Day at Hāli‘imaile Farms in Upcountry Maui, June 22-28.

Spotlighting Maui Gold — Hawai‘i’s famously sweet pineapple — the festivities will include community activities, pop-ups by Maui artisans and food producers, and Maui Pineapple Farm’s exclusive lineup of premium, value-added products crafted from Maui Gold Pineapple.

“Pineapple has long held a prominent role in Maui’s agricultural identity and history, and we are proud to grow Maui Gold’s legacy with our community in a fun and engaging way,” said Todd Domeck, owner of Maui Gold. “Even better, customers can now enjoy a new collection of delicious, Maui-made pineapple products with our new venture, Maui Pineapple Farm.”

Launching the week of International Pineapple Day, which is observed globally on June 27, the Maui Pineapple Farm brand introduces pineapple-based offerings crafted from Maui Gold pineapples. Initial products will include fresh- and frozen-cut pineapples, pressed pineapple juice and teas, and dehydrated pineapple. Maui Pineapple Farm products will be available at the Maui Pineapple Store in Hāli‘imaile and online. In addition, Maui restaurants, coffee shops, and other local businesses will be utilizing Maui Pineapple Farm products.

The Maui Pineapple Farm brand also marks a major milestone in Maui Gold’s eco-conscious initiatives. “This launch is a significant step forward in our value-added agricultural efforts, expanding the capabilities of our newly renovated cutting and processing facility here in Hāli‘imaile,” Domeck added. “By upcycling our surplus fruit that cannot be sold at retail value, we are drastically reducing agricultural waste while continuing to deliver new, premium products with the signature Maui Gold sweetness our customers know and love.”

In addition to the debut of the Maui Pineapple Farm brand, the week-long celebration will include:

Vendor pop-ups from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maui Pineapple Store — June 22-28: One of the island’s best spots for pineapple-inspired and made-in-Hawai‘i products utilizing Maui Gold pineapples will welcome local artisans and producers throughout the week to share their products and talk story with customers. Pop-up vendors will include Koko Val, Vitalitea Hawaiʻi, Maui Cocktail Kits, Maui Tea Shack, Farm to Fudge, To Be Organics, and Social Hour Coffee.

One of the island’s best spots for pineapple-inspired and made-in-Hawai‘i products utilizing Maui Gold pineapples will welcome local artisans and producers throughout the week to share their products and talk story with customers. Pop-up vendors will include Koko Val, Vitalitea Hawaiʻi, Maui Cocktail Kits, Maui Tea Shack, Farm to Fudge, To Be Organics, and Social Hour Coffee. Maui Gold Pineapple at the 58th Makawao Parade from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — June 27: Maui Gold team members will share fresh pineapple from the farm’s parade float as it makes its way through Makawao Town on International Pineapple Day.

Maui Gold has grown and harvested pineapple on the Upcountry slopes of Haleakalā volcano for more than half a century, utilizing fresh water and nutrient-rich volcanic soil — a nature-created combination contributing to the fruit’s signature sweetness and low acidity.

Maui Gold and Maui Pineapple Farm are part of Hawai‘i Farm Project’s collection of seven agricultural companies — including Maui Pineapple Tour, Maui Pineapple Store, Maui Chocolate Tour, Lahaina Honey Company and Maui Farm Events — united by a shared commitment to agriculture, education and authentic Maui experiences.

Maui Pineapple Farm. PC: Maui Gold

For more information, visit MauiGold.com.