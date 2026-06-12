Three new Hawaiian Airlines liveries set sail this summer for Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’

Hawaiian has unveiled the first of its three aircraft designs for Disney’s live-action “Moana” on an Airbus A321neo, ahead of the film’s July 10 debut.Photos by Hawaiian Airlines

Disney’s live-action “Moana” is set to make waves in theaters July 10, and Hawaiian Airlines is marking the voyager’s next great adventure with three commemorative liveries that capture the daring spirit of exploration and wayfinding.

Hawaiian today unveiled the first of its three “Moana” aircraft designs on an Airbus A321neo (N227HA) that connects Hawaiʻi to the US West Coast and the Cook Islands. In July, the remaining two designs will make a splash on an A330 — Hawaiian’s flagship transpacific aircraft — and on a Boeing 717 flying between the Hawaiian Islands.

Hawaiian has unveiled the first of its three aircraft designs for Disney’s live-action “Moana” on an Airbus A321neo, ahead of the film’s July 10 debut.Photos by Hawaiian Airlines

The new “Moana” liveries will inspire guests around the world with a message of exploration – “Voyage beyond the reef” – on all three aircraft ahead of the theatrical release of Disney’s highly anticipated reimagining on July 10.

Characters from the film – including the shape-shifting demigod Maui as a powerful hawk wielding his iconic fishhook and the coconut-armored Kakamora catching rides in the sea breeze – appear throughout each design. Guiding the crew on their journey from the wingtips are Moana’s animal friends Heihei, the clumsy chicken, and Pua, the adorable pot-bellied pig. Moana’s beloved island friends will also appear in the overhead luggage bins inside the aircrafts’ cabin.

“Voyaging is at the heart of who we are as the airline of Hawaiʻi, a place grounded in a legacy that began with navigators who crossed the Pacific using traditional wayfinding techniques. We’re proud to continue carrying that spirit forward and bring Moana’s journey to life once again as we connect our island home to the world,” said Alisa Onishi, Managing Director of Hawaiʻi Marketing Hawaiian Airlines.

The three live-action “Moana” aircraft join previous liveries that celebrated the Disney film’s animated predecessors, “Moana” and “Moana 2.” Hawaiian, which has served Hawaiʻi for more than 96 years, has also long honored the legacy of early Polynesian voyagers and celestial navigation across its fleet, including naming each aircraft after native birds, stars, plants and forests.

















