Hyatt Regency Maui celebrates July 4 while honoring Lahaina firefighters

PC: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

This Fourth of July, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa will honor the bravery of Lahaina firefighters and the community that rallied around them during and after the Maui wildfires of 2023 with the Proper No. Twelve Chili Cook-Off.

Taking place on July 3 at Hālona Kai from 5:30 to 8 p.m., the family-friendly event will bring together resort guests, local residents and community heroes for an evening of chili tastings, specialty cocktails, live music, lawn games and giveaways.

Hotel department teams will compete with original chili recipes while Lahaina firefighters will serve as guest judges, and Proper No. Twelve will present a donation to the Lahaina Fire Department in recognition of their dedication and service during and following the Lahaina fires.

Tickets for the chili cook-off can be found on the resort’s website. The cook-off is open to the local community in addition to hotel guests.

Hyatt Maui & Proper No. Twelve Chili Cook-Off honoring Lahaina Firefighters. Flyer PC: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa